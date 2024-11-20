Tom Brady Calls Celebrating With Son Jack Brady the ‘Greatest Memory’ at Lambeau Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches his son Jack pull in a catch after their joint training camp practice against the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Nas Titans Bucs 037 Credits: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It’s no secret that Tom Brady loves being a dad. So, it comes as no surprise when the legendary quarterback shared how his favorite memory from Lambeau Field involves his oldest son, Jack.

Advertisement

As part of a new segment — ‘NFL on Fox Fan Mailbag,’ Brady answered some curious fans’ questions.’ In the latest episode, one football enthusiast asked the quarterback about his favorite moment at Lambeau Field, and the former Patriots star had two recollections to share.

Brady’s first memory was from his first game at the Frozen Tundra back in 2006, which was a big step for his NFL journey. He shared how he even took a video of himself walking in through the tunnel. The icing on the cake? He got to play against (and defeat!) the Packers’ legendary QB Brett Favre that day.

“I felt like I was on hallowed grounds. It was one of the coolest experiences, not to mention I was playing against Brett Favre that day. It was an incredible memory.”

After a memorable moment from his football career, Brady’s second favorite memory from the stadium was when his son joined him in his NFC championship win with Tampa Bay in 2021. A 14-year-old Jack flew in from New York to watch his father play against Green Bay.

After the Buccs won the game, Brady’s now-colleague Erin Andrews called Jack to celebrate with his father. Especially since it was a big moment for the former NFL star, as he had secured a spot in the Super Bowl in his first year in Tamba Bay.

The legendary QB shared that while Jack was shy at first, he eventually came down to celebrate with him. And that’s how Brady got a memory that he would cherish for years to come.

“He was a little reluctant at first, but I have video from that day that was such a great memory because I looked up in the stands and it was just the greatest joy being able to celebrate with him in that moment, and it was a day that I’ll never forget.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

While the former quarterback has some precious memories from Lambeau Stadium, the home of the Packers is actually not his favorite.

Why Tom Brady loves Buffalo’s stadium

The 47-year-old answered another fan question about which stadium he enjoyed playing the most while on the road. Comparing stadiums to kids, Brady said it’s hard to pick a favorite. However, ultimately his choice was Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared multiple reasons behind his love for the stadium, the first being the short distance from his former home, New England.

“One, it was a very close flight when I played for the Patriots to actually get there. So I love going to Buffalo because it was a quick flight there and back.”

Secondly, Brady loves Buffalo fans’ passion. They’re called the ‘Bills Mafia’ for a reason. He shared how it would be a “crazy” experience from the morning of the game, fueled by the fans’ enthusiasm and energy.

Finally, it’s the ample number of wins and personal achievements he has achieved in the stadium. Brady described how it would always be challenging “football weather” with rain and cold. However, all these factors would add to the satisfaction of their victory and make it all worth it. Notably, he holds a 33-3 record against the AFC East team.