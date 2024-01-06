Michigan Vs. Washington: Travis Kelce and Chiefs Co. Votes Their National Championship Winners

The Wolverines now stand against Washington amidst the season’s “Michigan vs. Everybody” mantra. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are set to clash with the Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Fans and analysts speculate on the victor, and even Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce shared his prediction.

The stage is set for an epic clash between two unbeaten teams in the CFP era’s title showdown. This championship game marks the finale of a four-team playoff before the upcoming 12-team format in 2024. Meanwhile, Andy Reid’s Chiefs concluded their last practice on Friday. Their focus was on gearing up to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Travis Kelce and his teammates engaged in a fan-favorite video where they shared their predictions for Monday’s game. The video heightened the anticipation among fans after it was shared on X.

Ohio native Travis Kelce stands in favor of Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines in the championship clash.

“What are they feeding them boys in the Midwest? That’s all i’m saying!”

Initially exclaiming, “Big Ten football baby!” Kelce doubled down, expressing amazement at the strength of the Midwest contenders.

The Total Tally of The Votes Went Against Travis Kelce

The outcome tilted 8-12 in favor of the Washington Huskies in a video poll with around 20 votes. Numerous players lauded Michael Penix Jr., recognizing his extraordinary journey through the 2023 season. His impactful performance not only propelled his team to the College Football Playoff final but also elevated his standing among NFL scouts and fans.

Kadarius Toney, Deon Bush, Mike Danna, and Mecole Hardman sided with Michigan just like Travis Kelce, expressing confidence in the Wolverines. On the other hand, players like Cam Jones, BJ Thompson, Donovan Smith, Chamari Conner, and Wanya Morris leaned toward the Huskies.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, an alumnus of Washington also supported his former school. While some players, including linebacker Drue Tranquill, playfully evaded picking either team, jokingly remarking, “They both should be scared of Notre Dame next year.”

Get ready for an exciting showdown between Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy. Penix boasts a 66.7% completion rate, 4,648 yards, 9.2 yards per attempt, 35 TDs, and 9 INTs for Washington. Meanwhile, Michigan’s McCarthy showcases a 73.2% completion rate, 2,851 yards, 9.1 yards per attempt, 22 TDs, and 4 INTs.

The clash highlights contrasting styles: Washington’s dynamic, downfield passing and elite receivers against Michigan’s top-notch defense and physical, between-the-tackles, Big Ten-style football reminiscent of Bo Schembechler’s era.