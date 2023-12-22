Fans Get Creatively Curious as WR Kadarius Toney Misses Practice With the Chiefs

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The play would be called back due to an offensive penalty. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving team has been a hot topic this season, with wide receiver Kadarius Toney often at the center of discussions. However, the narrative took a curious turn as Toney missed practice ahead of a crucial game, sparking a wave of reactions among fans.

Kadarius Toney’s performance this season has been a rollercoaster. Despite the Chiefs securing a victory over the New England Patriots, Toney’s actions on the field have repeatedly drawn attention for the wrong reasons.

His critical offside penalty in a previous game not only negated a potential game-winning touchdown but also resulted in heavy fines for Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to their comments on the officiating. The Chief’s difficulties were further highlighted as the team announced the injured teammates who were not able to practice.

Nick Bolton, Cam Jones, Jerick McKinnon, and Toney were absent a few days before the Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Injuries and illnesses are plaguing the team, with Toney sidelined due to a hip problem.

This absence comes at a time when the Chiefs’ offense desperately needs consistency. Dropped passes and uncoordinated routes have marred many of their games, and Toney’s absence only adds to these challenges. His absence became fodder for the fans already jilted by the Chiefs’ subpar WR showing.

Kadarius Toney Catches Strays from Chiefs Fans

While Kadarius Toney saw a lot of support coming in from his teammates after his costly fumble during the Chiefs-Bills matchup, fans have been less than forgiving. After news of his absence from practice broke, fans annihilated him in the comment section, even as they got creative with their burns. A user commented, “Toney needs all the practice he can get.”

Another one wrote, “Did Toney not practice because he was locked out of the facility?”

A comment read, “Kadarius Toney is no longer allowed inside the facility.”

A fan wrote, “Did we finally confirm Toney has a serious case of the dropsies?”

Another one mentioned, “No wonder why Kadarius Toney can’t catch a single thing… Doesn’t even go to practice. Sure, he is hurt, but maybe he needs to work triples when hes back so he can catch the ball.”

A tweet confirmed, “Nick Bolton (sick), Cam Jones (sick), Jerick McKinnon (groin), and Kadarius Toney (hip strain) won’t practice for the Chiefs today, per Coach Reid.”

In the end, it’s a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the passionate engagement of fans who live and breathe with every play, every decision, and every headline. As the Chiefs navigate their way through these challenges, the spotlight remains firmly on Toney and his journey toward redemption.