Mike Evans Warns Jerry Rice Before Trying to Overtake Him: “I’m Chasing History”

January 13, 2024: A fifth Pro Bowl appearance and a 10th consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards punctuated Mike Evans 2023 season. With free agency beckoning, Evans could be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the final time on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. – ZUMAm67_ 0388029014st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

Mike Evans has been a model of consistency. The smooth operator has been grinding it since he entered the league a decade ago and now stands at a precipice of making history. The Super Bowl winner goes into his 11th year with a chance to etch his name alongside the great Jerry Rice.

Advertisement

Last season marked Evans’ 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season. Now, he awaits Baker Mayfield to throw him the ball again as he aims for his record setting 1,000-yard season. This upcoming season carries extra significance. Evans is on the verge of tying Jerry Rice’s record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, a record that has stood for the past 28 years.

During the recent presser, Mike emphasized that he still has a lot to give and more to do in his career. He pointed out he is chasing history, and even though he has a lot of milestones to achieve this year, Rice’s record is lingering at the back of his mind. That record has stood the test of time for a long time and it’s something he is eager to match, while not forgetting that he is there to win football games.

” There is more for me to do in my career. I’m chasing history. I mean that’s one of them. I don’t like list of things but that’s the one at the back of my mind because everybody’s talking about it. That’s been a record around for over 20 years. So that’s something that I definitely want to accomplish.”

#Bucs Mike Evans says one of the records he’s chasing this year is 11 straight 1,000 yard receiving seasons held by Jerry Rice since ‘96. “I’m chasing history,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ruKhTgj5BB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 24, 2024

Along with Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Fournette, etc, Evans was Buccaneer’s most important piece when they lifted the Super Bowl three seasons ago. In only 70 receptions, Mike added over 1000 yards along with 13 Touchdowns. In the playoffs, he added another 204 on 11 receptions. However, he only got 1 reception for 31 yards in the Super Bowl.

This season he again entered as Tampa’s star player and one of the key pieces on their offenses. As he enters his 11th season, Jerry’s record won’t be the only milestone on his mind.

Records On the Line For Mike Evans

Fantasy folks have had a gala time with Mike Evans consistency over the last decade. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, if Evans adds 320 yards to those 1,000 yards, he will become only the sixth player ever to register 13,000 yards in his first 11 seasons. This would place him alongside Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison, Torry Holt, Julio Jones, and Randy Moss. Being in the company of three Hall of Famers is not shabby at all.

Last season, Evans led the league in touchdowns with 13. If he can replicate that, he would become only the fifth player to have 12 or more touchdown receptions in six or more seasons. If he gets anywhere near 6 touchdowns, he could become the fifth player to have 100 touchdown receptions in his first 11 seasons.

Evans recorded 1255 yards on 79 receptions. If Baker throws the ball 65 more times to him, Mike could join Hall of Fame Tight End Tony Gonzalez’s record of 11 consecutive seasons with at least 65 receptions.

Cool stat notes for Mike Evans in 2024, from the newly released NFL Record and Fact Book: pic.twitter.com/uPMF4tKpmu — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 23, 2024

This off season, Evans finally got the money he deserved, signing a 2-year $52 million contract extension. He is staying for at least 2 more years. But given he is only 30, he still has a lot more left in the tank as he chases many more milestones and a place in the Canton, Ohio. Another Super Bowl would be a cherry on top for an already accomplished career.