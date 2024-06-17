Mike Florio Berates Aaron Rodgers For Being an Absolute “Distraction” For the Jets Despite Being a Leader

From reports about him showing interest in being the Vice President of the United States to bizarre take on conspiracy theories, Aaron Rodgers has done it all this offseason. Earlier this year he stated how the “BS” needs to stay away from the Jets facility. Unfortunately, he barely could keep up with his own statement as he has yet again made headlines courtesy of him missing the mandatory minicamp.

This has irked fans and pundits across the football world, especially Mike Florio, who went on a scathing rant about the Jets’ veteran signal-caller.

The veteran sports analyst could barely mince his words when talking about Rodgers. In a seething fit of rage, Florio dismantled Rodgers’ fake promises and noted that his consistent hypocrisy has led to the Jets facing distraction after distraction. What hurt Florio the most was the fact that Rodgers has never taken the onus on himself so far and instead always made the controversies look like a collective effort when in fact the responsibility singularly lies on the QB.

“He’s already perfected the art of saying one thing and doing the exact opposite and not even flinching. Because he did that whole rant about no bullshit in the building. And now he’s already able to do whatever he wants to do and act like it doesn’t apply to him. And I think that’s the biggest problem I have with it, because he wagged a finger at all of his teammates. And what’s it been with him this offseason? Memes. It’s been one distraction after another,” Florio said.

While fans have been annoyed by Rodgers’ antics so far, none believed that Rodgers deserved this rant from Florio for missing the minicamp. They hence took to social media to disagree with the analyst.

HC Robert Saleh in his latest press appearance echoed similar sentiments like the netizens as he assured the media that things are fine in the camp between the QB and the players.

Robert Saleh Is “On The Exact Same Page” With Aaron Rodgers

Truth be told, the entire minicamp fiasco got light when Robert Saleh informed the media that Aaron Rodgers would be “unexcused” for missing the camp despite informing his absence beforehand. The terminology used by the Jets HC opened the floodgates of speculation.

It was imperative for the HC himself to come and set the record clean in order to not let the flame become fire. Robert Saleh in his latest presser thus cleared the misunderstanding of his previous media interaction and declared that he and his star QB are on the same page. Nor are there any differences between A-Rod and his teammates, assured the HC.

Saleh however didn’t shy away from taking a dig at the media as he boldly hit back at the press arguing that the only section that has a problem right now are the people outside the building. Things are calm inside the Jets premises, assured the HC.

“Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh said. “There’s no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It’s more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside. That’s about it.”

While it’s understandable why some fans and analysts are frustrated, it’s also high time to move on from this saga. All said it was a minicamp absence that was informed to the HC months before. This would have never been an issue had Robert Saleh chosen the right words.