“That’s a Ferrari a Year”: Analysts Question Lamar Jackson’s Decision to Miss OTAs and Lose Six-Figure Bonus for the Second Straight Year

NFL contracts have drastically evolved over the years, with teams adding performance and attendance incentives. It’s a unique way to get players to care about earning more money. Yet one player who doesn’t seem to care about his incentives is Lamar Jackson, who just skipped on a six-figure bonus for the second straight year.

Lamar’s bonus is linked to his presence at the Ravens’ OTAs. If he’s present for 80% or more of them, he would receive $750k. Anything less than that, though, and he would forfeit the money.

Well, it doesn’t seem like Lamar is too stressed about the cash, as he has missed out on the bonus for two straight years. That means he’s lost a total of $1.5 million so far. And if he continues this act, he’ll end up losing $3 million in 4 years.

In light of the news, Mike Florio expressed his bafflement at Lamar’s actions. Florio couldn’t believe that Jackson would want to miss out on that type of money. “That’s a Ferrari a year after taxes, that’s a lot to give up,” Florio expressed on ProFootballTalk.

“You’re going to work out anyway! And, you’re not protected if you’re working out on your own. That’s all the more reason to go, show up, be there, check the boxes, get your $750 thousand, and have insurance against the millions that are tied to your salary. Because if you blow out an Achilles tendon at the Planet Fitness, they can screw you if they want to,” he added.

It is somewhat surprising that Lamar bypassed the bonus. Most quarterbacks would simply attend and get paid to stand around for the activities. But he clearly doesn’t need the money and doesn’t seem too worried about it. Yet, his lack of financial urgency is worrisome to Florio.

Furthermore, his co-host Chris Simms also wondered how counterproductive Lamar’s process has been since signing his contract. After all, he decided to save money by not hiring an agent. But now, he’s letting all of that money he saved go by the wayside.

“What were we saving 3% without hiring the agent for if we were just going to flush 5% down the drain? Good thing we didn’t give the agent the money, as we waste more money than it would’ve cost to have an agent. I don’t get that necessarily. But it’s his money, he does what he wants,” Simms said.

Despite missing the OTAs and forfeiting the money, Lamar had one of the best seasons of his career last time out. He had the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history at 41-4, and threatened to win his third MVP award. Although he missed out on that due to a stellar Josh Allen campaign.

It’s a win-win for the Ravens. They get to save some money while he is expected to continue performing at an All-Pro level. Meanwhile, it’s an absolute lose-lose for Lamar. He will continue to lose out on money for missing the OTAs, and he has no award bonuses for winning MVPs or making All-Pro teams.