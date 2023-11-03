Mike Florio Doesn’t Hold Secrets On Chatter About Bill Belichick Getting Traded to the Washington Commanders

The New England Patriots are currently a long way from the heights they once reached, leading to deep discussions about what will happen with their famous head coach, Bill Belichick. Following a depressing 31-17 defeat to the Miami Dolphins and a grim 2-6 start to the season, the worst since a young Tom Brady joined the team, whispers have begun to circulate regarding a profound shift in the NFL coaching landscape. Mike Florio has stirred the pot, discussing the potential of a blockbuster trade sending Belichick to the Washington Commanders.

Recently, Mike Florio was on the Zach Gelb Show, where he didn’t hold back and opened up about the discussions about the Patriots making an important decision regarding the Patriots’ long-standing coach. The Washington Commanders, in a bid to recover their own glory, might just be the new home for the man, per Florio.

Commanders Seeking Bill Belichick to Their Side?

In the middle of an average season, the Washington Commanders have signaled a readiness for change, with Florio’s comments fanning the flames of speculation. “Josh Harris is going to call the Patriots and inquire about what it would take to get Bill Belichick,” Florio claimed having heard through the “NFL grapevine.”

This goes beyond a simple change in coaching staff; it could mark the close of Belichick’s chapter with New England and the beginning of a fresh start in Washington. The deal, as Florio suggests, would not only relieve the Patriots of any financial ties but also furnish them with assets in return.

It’s a gamble, but one that the Commanders’ new owner Josh Harris seems willing to consider, but Florio has one advice:

“Josh Harris better be ready to give Bill Belichick an extended runaway to turn it around. He can’t get halfway into the second season and say, it’s not working, I’m going to fire Bill Belichick…”

This comes amid rumors and speculation that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is done with Belichick and is willing to part ways with the veteran Head Coach in the middle of the season if things don’t turn around for the Patriots fast.

Belichick’s Uncertain Future Within Legacy Team

The famous partnership between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick might be approaching its final years. In the wake of a thread of depressing losses, Kraft’s patience seems to be wearing thin. New England Patriots insider Albert Breer shed light on the mood within the organization—frustration and readiness for action. Kraft’s awareness of fan unrest and critical chatter adds pressure to a situation already on the edge.

As Jeff Howe to The Athletic suggests, while a turnaround could solidify Belichick’s position, the team’s continued delaying might push Kraft to enact the same ruthless strategy the veteran coach himself is known for—cutting ties before it’s too late. This reflection on Kraft’s mindset adds another layer of interest to the Belichick story.

The New England Patriots, who used to be the gold standard of NFL success, are now at a crucial point with a lot of uncertainty about what comes next. Bill Belichick, the architect of their success, now faces rumors of rejection or trade—a fate that seemed impossible a few seasons ago. As the league and its fans watch closely, the next moves by the Patriots and the Washington Commanders could indicate one of the most notable coaching changes in football history.