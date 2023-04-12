“Hating A**”: LeBron James Once Destroyed an NFL DC Who Couldn’t Control His Tongue While Criticizing Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is perhaps the best dual-threat QB we have in the NFL right now. However, there are definitely a few who don’t have the best opinion about Jackson and use every opportunity to criticize him. Though, when someone did criticize him unfairly last year, Jackson received backup from a very surprising source: NBA legend LeBron James!

Lamar Jackson has been facing quite a lot of criticism, especially after he started negotiating his contract extension with the Ravens. The debate around if he is worth a $200 million fully guaranteed contract is one that has been prevalent in the NFL circles. However, one anonymous defensive coordinator took things a bit too personally.

Anonymous DC once claimed that Lamar Jackson will never be the No. 1

The Athletic published an article back in 2022, ranking the best signal callers in the NFL. In the midst of all the coaches’ and analysts’ views, there was just one that stuck out like a sore thumb. One that sounded a lot more like a personal grudge than a professional opinion. “I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times. I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback,” are not words you usually say about a player.

LeBron James defending Lamar Jackson on IG 💯 pic.twitter.com/u27soR8Py1 — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) July 25, 2022

Fortunately for Jackson, he had some heavy backup on his side. NBA legend LeBron James took to Instagram to share what he really felt about the person who wrote those words about Jackson. “This coordinator either got fired or cursed the hell out after getting torched vs LJ. Hating a$$,” James wrote in his post. It is quite possible that James is right. After all, what else can provoke such a response?

Jackson’s contract saga with the Ravens takes a new turn after OBJ’s arrival

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been stuck in a deadlock for the better part of 3 years. Jackson is demanding a fully guaranteed $200 million contract, something that the Ravens refuse to offer. However, it seems like things might just change in the next round of negotiations after the Ravens brought in star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Baltimore.

Beckham’s arrival might just prompt Jackson to go a bit easier on the Ravens with his demands. However, it is likely that he pushes the management even more, now that they have a good chance of listing the Vince Lombardi trophy with both of them in Baltimore. It will be exciting to see how this saga ends. Will Jackson remain in Baltimore? Or will he miss the chance to play with OBJ?