NFL

“Peyton Manning, you wanna get yourself killed?”: Jeff Saturday says The Sheriff’s guts would get them into nasty arguments all the time, but it only made the Colts better

"Peyton Manning, you wanna get yourself killed?": Jeff Saturday says The Sheriff's guts would get them into nasty arguments all the time, but it only made the Colts better
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
Twitch Live Streamer Pokimane has been banned over watching AVATAR on live stream.
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
"Peyton Manning, you wanna get yourself killed?": Jeff Saturday says The Sheriff's guts would get them into nasty arguments all the time, but it only made the Colts better
“Peyton Manning, you wanna get yourself killed?”: Jeff Saturday says The Sheriff’s guts would get them into nasty arguments all the time, but it only made the Colts better

In team sports, you’re only as strong as your weakest link. Peyton Manning understood this,…