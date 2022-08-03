NFL

Post Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia is looking to be the Sean McVay of the AFC with $160 million revamp

Post Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia is looking to be the Sean McVay of the AFC with $160 million revamp
Jayanth Gorantla

Previous Article
“Shaquille O’Neal and I fought like girls!”: 6’6” Charles Barkley hilariously speaks about his famous 1999 altercation with the 4X champ
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Post Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia is looking to be the Sean McVay of the AFC with $160 million revamp
Post Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia is looking to be the Sean McVay of the AFC with $160 million revamp

In the past few seasons, we have seen Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels leave the…