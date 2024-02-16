Mike Greenberg’s Bold Claim about San Francisco 49ers Ousted Coach Steve Wilks Fires Up NFL World

The San Francisco 49ers came agonizingly close to securing their 1st SB victory since 1994, falling short against the Chiefs dynasty-chasing team. Despite the defense allowing only 25 points in a game that extended to OT, Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks paid the ultimate price, being fired by the 49ers a few days after the big game.

Kyle Shanahan announced the decision during the post-SB press conference. The former Panthers coach lasted only one season in the Bay Area. Shanahan justified the change by stating that Wilks’s schemes didn’t align with the current 49ers roster and the organization is now seeking someone whose strategies better fit the team. The decision to part ways with Wilks was not taken lightly as San Francisco’s leadership believes a different direction is essential for future success.

Despite Shanahan’s reasoning, Mike Greenberg, the renowned ESPN anchor and reporter, disagreed with the evaluation and feels that has been unjustly blamed for the SB loss. Fans’ opinions on the matter are also divided.

Some fans believe that Wilks became a scapegoat for poor decisions by Shanahan while others argue that, even though the defense held Kansas City to a limited point total, the defensive set-up provided too much room for the Chief’s offense to execute plays and conceded yardage during crucial stages of the game. The 49ers were also poor defensively during the divisional round and AFC Championship game. Fans said,



Another chimed in and stated,



A fan wrote,



Another quipped,



Someone commented,



A fan tweeted,



The firing of Steve Wilks is an empty spot in the defensive department that the team needs to fill before they make decisions about the roster and player contracts. Some young names are currently in the market while some big currently unemployed names could also present some interesting options.

Who Will Replace 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks?

Steve Wilks’ tenure came to an end following the 49er’s recent SB loss, leaving the team with the challenge of selecting a candidate who can maximize the potential of the current roster. The 49ers are playing catch-up in the hiring cycle with many top-tier DCs already off the market.

Bill Belichick’s team’s always had one of the best defenses in the league. However, the 49ers could be put off by his asking price. Additionally, his defensive schemes have historically prioritized coverage over pass rush, posing potential challenges for the team’s needs.

Another available veteran coach is Pete Carroll, renowned for his “Legion of Boom” era. This choice holds more appeal, especially since Carroll has ties to the Bay area and has faced the 49ers numerous times during his tenure with the Seahawks.

Internal candidates such as Johnny Holland, the team’s LB coach, and Kris Kocurek, the defensive line coach could be considered for promotion to the DC role. Holland has been with the team since 2017, joining forces with Shanahan. Another intriguing option is Mike Vrabel, a recently terminated head coach with a solid resume and extensive experience in coaching linebackers and defensive linemen as per Athletic.

Another name that could be considered is Chris Kiffin, the current Texans LB coach who spent two seasons with the 49ers in 2018 and 2019 and has worked with Kocurek and the defensive line during his time in San Francisco.

Regardless of the choice the new Defensive coordinator must address the team’s vulnerabilities, as it performed admirably for most of the season but struggled in crucial moments. Furthermore, establishing a strong rapport with Shanahan is crucial, an aspect lacking in Steve Wilks’ tenure.