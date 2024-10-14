Mike Tomlin Sums Up T.J. Watt’s “Impact’ After Amazing 32-13 Win Over Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has a claim for being the NFL’s best defensive player. He didn’t record a sack on Sunday, but his dominance played a major role in the Steelers’ 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Tomlin has been Pittsburgh’s head coach for Watt’s entire career and even he was blown away by Watt’s performance. After the win, Tomlin said he had run out of words to describe Watt’s tremendous play-making:

“Can’t say enough about T.J. [Watt] that hasn’t already been said in terms of his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. It is special. We’re not surprised by it, but it’s still special.”

Watt racked up five tackles against Las Vegas. More importantly, he forced two fumbles. The first came with less than three minutes remaining in the first half. The play created a short field for Pittsburgh to take the lead before halftime.

His second occurred at a more critical point in the game: when the Raiders were trying to cut the margin to single-digits on 3rd-and-Goal from the Steelers’ 1-yard line.

Watt is currently tied for 10th in the league in sacks (4.5). His three forced fumbles are second-most, trailing only San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (4).

Steelers absorb another blow to offensive line

Pittsburgh has been bitten hard by the injury bug, particularly along its offensive front. Three o-linemen have suffered season-ending ailments since the Steelers began ramping up for the 2024 campaign:

C Nate Herbig – Torn Rotator Cuff (Training Camp)

RT Troy Fautanu – Dislocated Kneecap (Week 3 Practice)

RG James Daniels – Torn Achilles (Week 4)

On Sunday, rookie center Zach Frazier left the contest with an ankle injury. The second-round pick had started all six of Pittsburgh’s games, but his availability for Week 7 has yet to be determined. Las Vegas defensive end Tyree Wilson, trying to tackle Steelers’ running back Najee Harris, rolled up onto Frazier’s left leg after tight end Darnell Washington shoved him down.

Tomlin told reporters Frazier would “be evaluated” later this week. Defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Donte Jackson both left Sunday’s affair but were able to return.

Frazier’s potential loss could have major ramifications on Pittsburgh’s odds of winning moving forward. The Steelers will battle the New York Jets – and their tough defensive line – on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.