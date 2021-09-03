"Mike Vrabel is an a--hole, he's fat and out of shape": Tom Brady hilariously roasts Titans HC ahead of 2021 NFL season

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel recently had joint practices together, albeit one as a player and one as a coach. And the banter between the former teammates is super hilarious.

Tom Brady just turned 44 and will be entering his 22nd season with the Bucs next month. In fact, his career is so long that his former teammate Mike Vrabel is now the Head Coach for the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008 and has gone down as one of the most beloved players of his era. The Linebacker was a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.

He would occasionally come in as an eligible receiver, lining up as a tight end. Bill Belichick took advantage of this in 2004 in Super Bowl XXXVIII. In the fourth quarter, Tom Brady threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Vrabel, making Vrabel the first defensive player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on offense since William “Refrigerator” Perry did so for the Chicago Bears against the Patriots in 1986’s Super Bowl XX.

Including the postseason, @TomBrady has thrown 614 career touchdowns. 10 of those were caught by Mike Vrabel. Happy birthday, @CoachVrabel50! (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/Xgw8Zci6Pb — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2020

Tom Brady hilariously roasted Mike Vrabel.

In the latest webisode of “In the Current,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers produced by the team, Brady roasted Tennessee Titans head coach and former New England Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel during joint practices last month.

“Mike’s kind of an a–hole if you get to know him,” Brady said with a straight face. “He went to Ohio State. Obviously, I don’t like him.”

“There’s a healthy competition between us even though he’s fat and out of shape now. Physically, he’s declined to a really sad state,” Brady said.

Not to be outdone, Vrabel also took his own shot. At one point during the joint practice between the two teams, the Titans coach got to address a group of Buccaneers players and that’s when he came out with a nice burn of his own.

“I know you guys are moving forward, but it’s good to see another defense carry Brady to another Super Bowl.”

“I think he’s toned down a little bit in his old age,” Brady also said during joint practices. “He’s not as rambunctious as he used to be. He was much more chattery as a player. He complained a lot when I didn’t throw him the ball, like a typical diva receiver. He’s mellowed out as a coach a little bit.”

I mean no lies here… https://t.co/qDB6e3aGFz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 2, 2021

