Millionaire College Star Travis Hunter Gifts Mother a Dream Home On St Patrick’s Day Weekend And Captures Her Priceless Reaction

Travis Hunter, the standout cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes, has become a rising star in football and has already grabbed the attention of NFL scouts. With his skills, he is projected to enter the NFL draft in 2025, where he could earn millions, adding to the money he is already making at the collegiate level.

But even before his NFL dreams come true, Travis is on a mission to make his family’s dreams a reality. Long before his NFL draft, he surprised his mom with the house she had always dreamt of.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Travis shared the exciting news of surprising his mom with a beautiful home in Savannah, which is located 1,667 miles away from their place in Boulder, Colorado. In the vlog, he showed off the house with its five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Moving further in the video, Travis surprised his mom with a heartfelt letter as a belated birthday present. As she read it aloud with him and their family around, her joy overflowed, and she couldn’t help but scream, dance, as she showered in confetti. she exclaimed in excitement, “Oh my God!…Y’all got me good. Probably gonna cry later,”

Back in 2022, former Alabama Crimson Tides head coach Nick Saban made waves by accusing someone of receiving $1 million to play for Jackson State. While he didn’t name names, many believed he was referring to Travis Hunter. But Travis set the record straight with a tweet, pointing out that if he had received a million bucks, his mom wouldn’t still be living in a three-bedroom house with five kids.

Now, with his NIL valued at $2.4 million, Travis has climbed to the third spot in the rankings, just behind Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning. Moreover, gifting his family a new and comfortable house showcases his dedication to being a great son and striving to provide his mom with the love and wealth she deserves.

Travis Hunter Surprises Mom on St. Patrick’s Day

Travis and his girlfriend Leanna, had been secretly working on a plan to gift his mother a new home. The birthday celebration planned for February 23rd transformed into an unforgettable moment of love and gratitude on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The decision to relocate his mom from Atlanta to Savannah was strategically planned. Travis explained that moving her closer to Leanna’s parents would simplify their visits and allow his more time to indulge in his favorite pastime -fishing. He stated,

“Yeah we are moving her to Savannah next to Leanna parents so we don’t have make two trips every time we go to visit, and it’s much easier for us and I can also fish a lot.”

Travis Hunter’s big surprise was perfectly timed for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, just when his new house got approved. Little did his mom know, they were all in for the surprise of a lifetime during their St. Patrick’s Day visit. And for Travis, the most significant win isn’t in the game, but in the hearts of his loved ones.