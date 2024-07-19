Missing an Entire Season Can’t Stop Aaron Rodgers From Beating All QBs in This Area

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’s first season in the Big Apple ended in disappointment for both him and the Jets. However, prior to last year, he was the most prolific passer over the previous five years, earning two MVP honors, leading the league in passer rating twice, and being named an All-Pro twice. Interestingly, his outstanding performance has kept him leading the league in one specific category, and he would definitely like to build on that success this season.

Advertisement

According to FanDuel on X (formerly Twitter), Aaron Rodgers has thrown more than 4 touchdowns in twelve games, leading the category, despite playing only four snaps last season. This is not surprising, as the 4-time MVP leads the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio with 4.52. His 475 passing touchdowns place him fifth on the all-time list. Moreover, he has only thrown 105 interceptions in his 19-year career.

That said, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott all have ten, 4+ touchdowns games, placing them 2nd on the list. Wilson had a turbulent past 3 seasons, yet he has 9 such games to his name, followed by Lamar Jackson with seven. Jameis Winston completes the list with five games.

Aaron Rodgers missed the ENTIRE season last year pic.twitter.com/xP3YlX4TXr — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 19, 2024

Just two years before coming to the Jets, Rodgers had clinched his 4th MVP. He has always been prolific, and the Green Gang would need that version of him to show up. For the past 2-3 years, needing a top-tier QB has been a recurring theme for them. They finally have that missing piece, though he had an unfortunate start.

The star QB is undoubtedly capable of producing spectacular moments that we have witnessed during his time in Green Bay, doing more with a lot less. He never had a first-round weapon at his disposal, yet he continued to flourish.

Similarly, the Green Gang has assembled a formidable squad for him, one that is capable of competing at the highest level. This stacked roster has caught the attention of many in the NFL world, who are now starting to place hope in the Jets and their assembled roster to win big this season.

New York Jets Come Out Shining in ESPN Rankings

The Jets have improved their already good roster from last season, turning it into a great one by creating a perfect blend of youth and experience. The squad is full of veterans with over 50 years of experience between them. As per Yahoo Sports, Jeremy Fowler believes that this roster is good enough to be a serious contender for the Super Bowl this year.

Fowler has created a top-100 and top-10 list of the best-skilled players in the league, and according to this list, Rodgers is the eighth-best QB in the league. On the other hand, Sauce Gardner is the third-best Cornerback set to grace the gridiron this season.

Moreover, Breece Hall, who had 2nd highest total yards from scrimmage, is the 2nd best rusher in the league, only behind McAffrey. Fowler, therefore, believes it is the Jets’ window to claim the silverware.

However, their whole season hinges on the fitness of veterans and their ability to integrate these changes into a well-oiled offensive machine. There are still injury concerns about players like Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, Mike Williams, and even Aaron Rodgers. As good as they are on paper, they still have a lot to prove.