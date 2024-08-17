Mom Robin Recalls 3-Year-Old Joe Burrow Refusing Dinner Until He Caught the Ball Right

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a completion in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has an array of achievements to flaunt. His successes, however, are a product of his work ethic and love for the sport, which he has been nurturing since he was very little.

As Robin Burrow, the QB’s mother took to the “Got it from my Momma” podcast to look back at her son’s journey to success, she revealed how he has always been a hard worker.

She looked back at one of her most treasured memories of Joe’s dedication dating back to when he was just three years old and received his first baseball glove. In the yard, Jimmy Burrow would pitch wiffle balls to him, patiently teaching his son the art of catching.

However, the toddler just wasn’t getting the hang of it. Despite failing multiple times, Robin recalled how Joe refused to give up until he finally caught one:

“He was struggling to catch it… We finally just said, ‘We gotta go in and eat dinner,’ and he did not want any part of that. He wanted to keep trying until he caught one. He finally caught one, and we were celebrating and cheering.”

Robin further opened up about the role she and her husband played in inculcating a strong work ethic in Joe from an early age.

With Jimmy being a coach, sports played a huge part in Joe’s upbringing. While Daddy Burrow concentrated on refining Joe’s abilities, Robin focused on teaching him determination and resilience. She emphasized how crucial this determination has been for Joe’s success.

While the Bengals QB excelled in many sports during his initial years, it was football that captured his heart and led him to the NFL.

Football wasn’t Joe’s first sport

The QB’s mother shared that they had doubts about his future in football as he excelled in baseball. And then, basketball also came into the picture.

As Joe entered high school, his height and shooting skills made his parents consider basketball as a collegiate pursuit. However, during his sophomore year of high school, Joe had a great football season and fell in love with the sport.

Even though they originally thought he would go the basketball route, Joe’s exceptional performance in football and growing love for the game confirmed his chosen path.

Robin and Jimmy wholeheartedly backed Joe’s decision and the rest is history. They witnessed the transition of the little kid from Ames go from high school games to ultimately becoming a star quarterback in the NFL.