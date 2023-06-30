Months After Charles Barkley “Wanted” Jalen Ramsey to Play in the NBA, Dolphins CB Shows Off His Basketball Skills

Jalen Ramsey seems to be answering Charles Barkley’s call from the NBA playoffs, as he recently featured in Overtime, going ballistic with the basketball. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Charles Barkley was analyzing a playoff game when he appeared to mistake Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Jalen Ramsey. It’s understandable if a casual fan made such a mistake, but Barkley is a professional analyst. However, it was all jokes in the end considering Barkley is known for slip-ups like this, and the rest of the crew were able to tease him.

Jalen Ramsey is a freak athlete when it comes to the NFL. He’s one of the best cornerbacks in the league if not the best, and he can consistently lock down whoever’s in front of him. That’s why it might not be surprising that he’s also good at basketball. Several NFL and NBA stars have often crossed over in sports, and Jalen Ramsey is just another one of them. His highlight reel also suggests that he’s more than familiar with basketball implying it had some role in his past.

Jalen Ramsey shows Charles Barkley what he’s made of

The mixtape that Overtime dropped of Jalen Ramsey is simply incredible. It seems like Ramsey could easily switch sports from football to basketball and not miss a beat.

He was dunking, drilling threes, finishing through contact, and displaying impressive handling skills. He displayed the full machinery, and it caught a lot of attention.

So, where does Charles Barkley fit into all of this? Well, as mentioned, he mistook Jalen Ramsey for Jalen Brunson during the Knicks’ playoff run this year. He was aptly teased after he discussed his NFL prospects, and it goes down as another all-time moment in Inside the NBA’s history.

Seems like Jalen Ramsey took Chuck’s message to heart and made sure to pull out all the stops. It’s crazy to see how freakishly athletic Ramsey really is, and it goes to show the kind of effort he puts into his body.

Ramsey once shut down LeBron James’ NFL prospects

In the context of crossing over sports, one of the biggest what-if stories is LeBron James’ NFL career. Stories of his high school football career have notoriously popped up from time to time as his supposed contract offer from NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Jalen Ramsey doesn’t buy it. He believes that he would stomp all over LeBron if he joined the NFL and that he would definitely not be “mossed” by the King. Ramsey appeared in an episode of LeBron James’ TNF in The Shop to discuss this, and he absolutely schooled the Lakers star.