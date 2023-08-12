Months After Saving His Team Over $9,000,000, Patrick Mahomes Admits During Training Camp That He is Striving for Greatness

In a candid conversation with Peter King from NFL on NBC, Mahomes delved into various aspects of his approach to the upcoming season, unveiling a resolute determination to aim for nothing short of greatness.

Patrick Mahomes’ Unwavering Pursuit of Greatness Shines Through in Recent Interview

In a compelling interview with Peter King of “NFL On NBC,” Patrick Mahomes opened up about his relentless pursuit of greatness and his aspirations for the upcoming season. When discussing the unparalleled greatness of Tom Brady and the challenge of matching it, Mahomes stated,

“I think you always just strive for greatness. Um, obviously, Tom is at the top of that. I mean, to win seven Super Bowls and being in 10 different Super Bowls, I mean, it’s crazy to even think about, even for me today.” He further added, “I strive for that every year as trying to win Super Bowls and and give my team the best that I can and hopefully that ends up with a lot of Super Bowls. Seven’s(On Brady’s Legacy) a lot but I’ll try to get as close as I can.”

Mahomes emphasized that his focus goes beyond individual statistics, saying, “To me, it was always about how can I win as much as possible. The Super Bowls, the other stats kind of come with it.” Reflecting on his journey from Texas Tech to the NFL, he highlighted his determination to be a winner, stating, “I strive for that every year, trying to win Super Bowls and give my team the best that I can.”

Acknowledging the importance of balance between personal success and team achievements, Mahomes shared his perspective on managing financial aspects. “I mean, there’s a balance to it. I mean, obviously, you want to make a lot of money, I mean, you want to support your family… but I want to have a great team around me too.” He stressed the significance of finding equilibrium throughout his career, knowing when to push and when to support his teammates.

Patrick Mahomes Applauds Rising Star Skyy Moore’s Potential

During the conversation, Patrick Mahomes effusively praised the promising young talent, Skyy Moore. Discussing Moore’s growth and potential, Mahomes remarked, “Yeah, I knew at the end of last year that Skyy was going to be a great player. He had a lot of talent coming in.” Mahomes also highlighted Moore’s swift adaptation to the challenges, noting, “It was about learning the offense and they threw everything at him.”

Mahomes underlined Moore’s remarkable work ethic and dedication, revealing, “That’s why I think when you saw as the playoffs came, he started really picking it up and really getting going.” The quarterback’s admiration for Moore’s commitment was further evident as he detailed the extensive effort put in during the off-season: “He was at every single workout… wanted to get extra work after every single practice.”

Impressed by Moore’s determination to achieve greatness, Mahomes added, “He has that straw that he wants to be great.” Reflecting on the collective effort of the Chiefs’ receiving corps, Mahomes expressed optimism about their potential as a unit, stating, “Just to add him along with all these young receivers that I have, I think we have a chance to be really good. Now we have to go out there and prove it.”

In sum, Patrick Mahomes’ glowing assessment of Skyy Moore’s talent and dedication serves as a testament to Moore’s bright future within the Kansas City Chiefs and his potential to contribute significantly to the team’s success.