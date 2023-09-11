Months After Securing $22,500,000 Extension, Jordan Love Reaches New Realm of Popularity With Ultra Rare Rookie Card Selling for Almost $30,000

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears as he leaves the field during their football game Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Green Bay won 38-20. Credit: © Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan Love, the current QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, secured a lucrative one-year $22,500,000 extension back in May this year. Moreover, what suggests that the QB has clearly reached new realms of popularity is the fact that his rookie card was recently purchased in an auction for close to $30,000.

Love is just not making the moves on the gridiron but also in the collectibles market. The rising popularity of the quarterback is evident as his rookie card recently sold at an auction for a whopping $28,800. The sale of sports cards, especially those featuring notable athletes like Love, has been a thriving market for years.

Jordan Love’s Rookie Card Sells for $28,800

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s rare rookie card recently fetched the moolah. It’s a one-of-one autographed 2020 Panini Prizm Black Finite card. Just like most other rookie cards, it recently went up for auction and was sold for $28,800. Apparently, the card is one of a kind.

Love’s rookie card owes its allegiance to the Panini Prizm line which is renowned for its value among NFL collectors. Love’s autographed one-of-one parallel features his signature and Panini’s iconic holographic foil design. It was an attraction for the enthusiastic collectors, and its final price certainly lived up to its reputation. Moreover, the card received a near-mint eighth grade from the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

Erik Hidle, Vice President of Communications at PWCC Marketplace couldn’t believe the incredible timing of the sale. The card was pulled from a pack just last month. It fetching a record price in under 30 days is something of a rare phenomenon in itself. The sale surpassed Love’s previous trading card record of $19,500 which was auctioned earlier in 2023.

Green Bay Packers Extend Their Dominance Over Chicago Bears

For Jordan Love, his debut game as QB1 for the Green Bay Packers was a massive test. Thankfully, Love didn’t disappoint as he led his team to a dominating 38-20 victory against arch-rivals Chicago Bears. He threw for three touchdowns and accumulated 245 yards. It was surely a night to remember for Jordan Love.

The win not only marked the successful debut of Love, but also reaffirmed Packers’ dominance over their long-standing rivals. Packers’ winning streak has now extended to nine games. After the game, Love said, “Yesterday was visualizing having a win, coming off the field after a win.” This was Packers’ fifth consecutive victory at Soldier Field and if Love keeps on performing like this, his cards will keep on fetching the big bucks.