Wrestling Veteran Recalls Receiving a Bunch of Money From Pat McAfee for No Reason!

Pro Wrestling Legend Rip Rogers shares he once received a huge amount of cash for training SmackDown Commentator Pat McAfee.

Most WWE fans may not know Rip Rogers. He is the one who trained and equipped megastars like John Cena and Beck Lesnar. In fact, he also trained SmackDown Color-Commentator Pat McAfee for his match against Adam Cole in NXT.

Recently, the veteran appeared on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw where he shed light on his time in the ring. He also recalled the time he trained the former football punter. Rogers revealed that McAfee offered him a huge amount of cash after the training was over.

“He sent me a bunch of money just to do it.” Rip Rogers said

While speaking on the show, Rogers talked about the giving nature of WWE’s color commentator of SmackDown. In 2020, Pat McAfee was entangled in a feud with Adam Cole in NXT. So, for his NXT Takeover: XXX match, he asked Rip Rogers to train him.

Talking about McAfee’s in-ring abilities, the veteran stated that he was natural in his approach and did the whole thing the right way. However, when the training was over, McAfee, who had signed big deals at that time, offered Rip Rogers a huge amount of money.

Rogers recalled McAfee forcing him to download a cash app so that he could send him some money. When he did that, the SmackDown Commentator sent him a lot of cash as an act of gratitude. He recalled:

“He[Pat McAfee] called me up, he goes, ‘Hey, you got a cash app?’… He calls me back the next day, ‘You didn’t get a cash app.’… Anyway, I got a cash app and he sent me a bunch of money just to do it.”

Pat McAfee hasn’t seen a dip in his fame or earnings even though he retired from NFL in 2016. Be it podcasts or his deal with WWE, he is earning more money than he used to.

Pat McAfee is currently on a break from his SmackDown duties

Last month, Pat McAfee took to social media and announced his temporary departure from WWE. The former football punter revealed that he will be joining ESPN as a full-time member for this year’s College GameDay.

Right now, the SmackDown Commentator is away from his WWE obligations and is working on ESPN’s pre-game show. Though he will be back in WWE as soon as the season ends.

.@PatMcAfeeShow is joining the College GameDay crew! Never forget this iconic moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xBAxDoGKPU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2022

Nevertheless, the former NFL player delivered an entertainer at this year’s Shows of Shows and then again at SummerSlam. Well, fans would want to see more of him in the ring which means Rip Rogers could get a call from Pat McAfee.

