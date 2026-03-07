Maxx Crosby Trade: Ryan Wilson Details Raiders’ “Youth Movement” Around Fernando Mendoza After Ravens’ Move

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason when they traded star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves across the league just days before free agency. Baltimore reportedly sent first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 to Las Vegas in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowler, marking the first time in franchise history the Ravens used a first-round pick to acquire a veteran player.

Advertisement

Crosby had been the emotional leader and most productive defender for the Las Vegas Raiders since being drafted in 2019, compiling 69.5 sacks across seven seasons while earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Despite his individual success, the team struggled to win consistently, making the playoffs only once during his tenure.

While many fans initially viewed the trade as the Raiders losing their best player, CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson believes the move signals something larger. In his view, the organization is intentionally pivoting toward a rebuild centered on youth and future draft capital.

“This is planned,” Wilson explained while reacting to the deal. “We understood that Maxx Crosby was not going to be in Las Vegas unless something crazy happened.”

Wilson pointed to comments from Raiders general manager John Spytek suggesting the front office was open to major roster moves. According to Wilson, the Ravens’ offer, facilitated by general manager Eric DeCosta, ultimately gave Las Vegas the opportunity to reshape its roster and accumulate valuable draft assets.

From Baltimore’s perspective, the motivation was obvious. The Ravens struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2025, finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks. Crosby’s relentless motor and elite pass-rushing ability immediately address that weakness and give the defense a cornerstone player.

Wilson, however, believes the trade may ultimately benefit the Raiders as much as the Ravens in the long run. He described the move as part of a broader “youth movement” aimed at resetting the roster and building around a new franchise quarterback.

“The Raiders are making a youth movement,” Wilson said. “They’re moving on from the older players… Now they have the ability to stockpile draft picks, build around Fernando Mendoza, and turn this thing around.”

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is widely expected to target Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has been linked to the team throughout the pre-draft process. The idea would be to pair a rookie quarterback with a young roster built through the draft while using the extra picks from the Crosby trade to accelerate the rebuild.

Wilson compared the potential blueprint to the Houston Texans’ turnaround in 2023, when the franchise quickly became competitive after hitting on a few key draft selections, including a franchise quarterback.

“The question becomes,” Wilson said, “can this be like the Texans situation where you turn it around quickly if you get a couple picks right, including the franchise quarterback?”

For now, the trade reshapes the immediate outlook for both teams. The Ravens gain one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers as they pursue a Super Bowl run, while the Raiders take a step toward a full rebuild centered on youth, draft capital, and a potential new franchise quarterback in Mendoza.

Whether the strategy pays off will likely depend on how quickly Las Vegas can translate those draft picks into foundational players, and whether Mendoza truly becomes the centerpiece of the franchise’s next era.