Fans Are Curious About Travis Kelce After Patrick Mahomes Supports His Team In Miami GP

While Patrick Mahomes’ stature as an NFL legend is irrefutable, the quarterback is also quite popular with the F1 crowd as he owns a stake in the Alpine F1 Team. Recently, Mahomes made waves in the racing world with his appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, accompanied by his wife Brittany. However, there was one face missing from the hospitality suite- Travis Kelce.

Last year, Mahomes and his teammate Travis Kelce ventured into the world of Formula One, making a staggering $218 million investment in the Alpine F1 Team. As the racers suited up, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes graced the event in support of Alpine F1. The star quarterback wore a blue hoodie and shorts to flaunt the colors of his team, while Brittany showed up beside him in an orange mini-dress.

Later, the ruling SB champion even reshared a video of the couple’s appearance at Miami GP, with a caption with said,

“QUALI DONE, BACK TO HOSPITALITY.”

However, while Mahomes’ support for his team elated many, Travis Kelce’s absence had fans raising questions about his role in the venture. In fact, some even resorted to reacting on Alpine F1’s official X post.

With fans anticipating another double date between the Mahomes and TNT, Travis Kelce’s absence on race day did break a few hearts. Nevertheless, the younger Kelce brother has been making good use of his offseason and even made a lone appearance at the Kentucky Derby.

Travis Kelce Makes a Splash at Kentucky Derby, Misses Alpine F1 Showcase

Travis Kelce may have missed out on the Alpine F1 show, but he made a splash at the Kentucky Derby alongside Aaron Rodgers. As the iconic Churchill Downs set the stage for the Kentucky Derby, sports stars Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers infused the event with their charisma and style.

Travis Kelce, the NFL standout known for his prowess on the football field, traded his jersey for a white dapper suit and a black derby hat, embodying elegance with his on-point choices. In a video that soon went viral on social media, Trav was seen celebrating his successful wager candidly amidst the Derby’s glamorous atmosphere.

Interestingly, Kelce was without his usual companion Taylor Swift, and instead allowed his infectious smile to make headlines. Alongside him, Rodgers cut a striking figure in sleek black attire, drawing attention and admiration from onlookers.

While Kelce’s absence from the Alpine F1 show may have surprised some, his participation in the Derby showcased the Tight End’s magnetic energy and zest for life. Despite the absence of Swift, Kelce’s charming demeanor stole hearts. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes stole the show at Miami GP with fans anticipating more of the NFL star power at future races.