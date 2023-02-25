NFL Draft 2023: Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams Reveals Which Team He Wants to Play for

The 2023 NFL Draft is closing in fast, and many fans and analysts are already predicting a quarterback race this season. However, it seems one star college QB might keep the race on for next season as well. USC Trojans’ signal caller and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is kicking up a storm after revealing which team he’d like to play the most for when he joins the NFL.

The USC student-athlete became only the 6th sophomore ever to win the Heisman Trophy when he lifted the trophy this year. Courtesy of an astounding season, one in which he managed to throw for 4.537 yards and score 42 touchdowns. He also has 382 rushing yards that come with another 10 touchdowns. Such stats would make him the ideal first pick for this year’s draft. However, he will just have to wait.

Which team in the NFL does Caleb Williams want to play for?

In an interview during Super Bowl LVII, Williams told ‘People’ that he hopes to land in Miami when he eventually joins the NFL. He says, “I like to be around younger coaches. I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

However, unfortunately for him and those who want to see him play in the NFL, he is still not eligible. The USC sophomore will only meet the eligibility requirements for the Draft in 2024, where he would likely be one of the best prospects available to teams. That is if he decides to declare for the Draft after his junior year.

“I can’t say right now [what I’ll do],” Williams said. “The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in-the-moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word.”

Williams names more potential landing spots after giving Miami his love

While Caleb Williams certainly has a favorite team, he knows that in the end, it will not be up to him to decide where he goes. Which is probably why he decided to give out a few more names of places he wouldn’t mind playing in. He says San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Atlanta are all teams that make up his list of places to hopefully end up at. Though he clarifies, that he’d play anywhere he goes.

The 21-year-old signal-caller is not done with college football, though. He hopes to recreate his recent spectacular season, and win the Championship and the Heisman Trophy once again. Williams says, “It’s a cool experience to be able to one, come back and kind of bring it back to USC and have such a prestigious trophy like that.”

“It just sits in my living room on my counter. I walk in every day and I get to see that. It’s awesome. I get to bring it back to USC, share that with all my teammates, and go on another run to hopefully be able to win a National Championship. Maybe I’ll get another Heisman next year, which would be really cool also,” he added.

Where will Caleb Williams end up when he eventually joins the NFL? The bigger question is, will he be able to carry over his stunning performance from his college years into the NFL, and make an impact wherever he plays?

