“More Commercials Than Playoff Wins”: Dak Prescott’s Cameo in Venom Movie Promo Draws the Ire of Football Fans

While the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a precarious situation with a 2-2 record so far, Dak Prescott’s latest cameo has incited the wrath of his fans even more. The cameo in question features the quarterback making a surprising appearance alongside Tom Hardy in a commercial for the upcoming Marvel film, Venom: The Last Dance.

First, Prescott walks alongside Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock, who is being followed by the alien symbiote attached to his body. The quarterback asks, “Can we finally admit that we are lost?” and even requests directions to his team’s stadium from Brock.

Prescott then jokingly shifts his hip while walking sideways, claiming that he will miss his warmup. However, the twist comes when the NFL star jumps onto a Venom-infused horse.

The QB even jokes about his new contract! When asked by Hardy how fast he can ride the mutant horse, Prescott replies, “Nuh-uh! This is NOT in my new contract!”

Overall, the special cameo was quite entertaining. However, while some fans appeared excited to see an off-field performance from the star quarterback, others were quick to point out what the Cowboys have been missing: regular season wins and playoff victories.

There were also a few netizens who were quick to throw shade at the QB’s acting, with one fan comparing Prescott’s performance to his play this season, quipping, “Sucked just like he does” Another fan wrote, “So he’s a bad qb and a bad actor.”

Dak please don’t act ever again man — Mr Sex (@merkitroid) October 1, 2024

Dak Prescott is getting trolled, once again, this time for his acting pic.twitter.com/8RWChrLxL0 — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) October 2, 2024

Another internet user also pointed out Prescott’s recent contract extension and how it hasn’t yielded the results fans had hoped for. He wrote, “Gets highest paid contract in the league and this probably his best show for it soo far.”

This concern doesn’t seem too far-fetched, especially given that Prescott has recently become the highest-paid NFL player.

Prescott under pressure?

After a stretched-out period of negotiations, the 31-year-old quarterback secured himself a four-year deal worth $240 million. Averaging an annual income of $60 million, Prescott became the highest-paid athlete in the league. On top of that, if we add endorsements and promotional deals, he is earning more than a comfortable amount.

However, being an expensive player comes with its share of responsibilities. The 2024 season has featured a less-than-impressive run for the Cowboys. Additionally, the star quarterback hasn’t been winning hearts all around, especially against tough opponents.

The three-time Pro Bowler has managed to amass 1,072 yards, with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions over the past four weeks. Despite attempting the highest number of passes at 149, his completion rate averages 64.4%.

With the weight of the franchise on his shoulders as the signal-caller, combined with the expectations of his lavish contract, Prescott has a lot of work ahead of him this season.