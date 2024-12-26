“More Mature Version of Last Year”: Colin Cowherd Raves About the 15–1 Chiefs Flying Under the Radar

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only one-loss team through 17 weeks of this 18-week 2024 NFL season. However, there aren’t many out there calling them the best team in the league right now. That’s largely because of the manner of their wins, many of which have been hard-fought and closely contested. However, Colin Cowherd is now arguing that this year’s Chiefs team is actually “better” than last year’s championship squad.

While discussing the Chiefs on his FS1 show, The Herd, on Thursday, Cowherd changed his tune significantly when it came to K.C. Just 10 days ago, when Cowherd took the Philadelphia Eagles as his Super Bowl pick, he dismissed the Chiefs by saying they’re “barely beating anybody, they can’t protect Mahomes”.

Apparently, a lot can change quickly, as the Chiefs (if someone hasn’t already told you) played three games in 11 days over the past two weeks.

“This Kansas City Chiefs team to me is a better offensive version and a more mature version of last year. They played three games in 11 days, two on the road, and outscored their opponents to go undefeated 72-36.”

We’re not quite sure how to measure the “maturity” of a team, but K.C. is on pace for the same number of penalties this year as they had last. It is true, that the Chiefs definitely have much better players at the offensive skill positions this year, though. While they have been scoring a few more points than their 2023 edition (believe it or not), they’re averaging about 10 fewer yards per game.

We would also argue that their offensive line is miles worse than it was last year. Patrick Mahomes is being pressured about 22 percent of the time, which is nearly identical to last year’s mark. However, he has been sacked 36 times this season, compared to just 27 in 2023.

That represents a huge 1.5 percent increase in sack percentage for the Chiefs QB, and a major issue for the Chiefs in the playoffs. They’re surely all too familiar with that fact after a poor offensive line cost them a championship in 2020. Stopping the pass rush is crucial come the postseason.

That said, Cowherd also pointed out that the two-time defending champions have kind of flown under the radar in recent weeks. That is thanks in large part to the fiery MVP debate going on between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson supporters.

“The stuff that matters to a lot of people—blowout wins, MVPs—it doesn’t matter to them (Chiefs). Last nine games for Mahomes, 19 touchdowns, two picks. Baltimore, MVP talk, Buffalo, man this is the year. And here they are, the dynasty in the league, it’s a lot like New England, Belichick, and Brady, and they’re flying under the radar! And Kansas City’s just winning. And now they’re winning by more. In the last four games more points, more yards. It’s a better version of last year’s team.”

The Chiefs certainly have a better record and better receivers in 2024. Their defense also remained elite despite losing a few key pieces this offseason. However, their offensive line has clearly faltered a little bit, and their average margin of victory too. They are 10-0 in one-score games this year, which has to be some sort of record.

It’s worth noting that they were just 6-5 in such games in 2023, when they went on to win the Super Bowl. Did one or more of those five losses serve as a catalyst for the Chiefs’ realization that they needed to shape up prior to their championship run? Head coach Andy Reid said as much after their Christmas Day loss last year against the Raiders, so it’s something to consider.