“More time for me to come UFC events”: Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to Dana White’s congratulatory post after his retirement

After a career of unimaginable success, Tom Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats 22 seasons in. And UFC’s Dana White was one of many to congratulate the GOAT.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes. I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. Have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Athletes and celebrities from across the globe poured in to congratulate the GOAT on his remarkable career, including UFC President Dana White.

Tom Brady reacted to Dana White’s Instagram Post about him.

Brady was the NFL for over 2 decades and made incredible fans along the way. Dana White was one of them and he took to Instagram and posted a message for the GOAT.

Congratulations @tombrady on a LEGENDARY career! My family and I looked forward to every Sunday to watch you play for 22 years. Enjoy a well deserved retirement my friend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

Brady had a hilarious reaction to the post. He put up an Instagram story of White’s post and added that now he will have more time to come and attend UFC events.

Tom Brady will go down as the undisputed GOAT. A 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP and a record holder of possibly every single passing record that exists.

The NFL will not be the same without him.