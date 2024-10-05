Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Buccaneers Legend During His Tampa Bay Show Featuring Baker Mayfield & Hulk Hogan

Morgan Wallen had a spectacular surprise for his walkout this week when he brought out both Baker Mayfield and Hulk Hogan. After featuring NFL stars like Travis Kelce, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes in his previous walkout, the country-pop singer stole the spotlight once again, even paying tribute to former Buccaneers safety John Lynch.

As part of his One Night At A Time stadium tour, Wallen donned Lynch’s iconic red No. 47 jersey.

To his right, Tampa Bay’s beloved quarterback joined the singer in a cowboy hat, while Hogan appeared moments later, sporting his classic bandana, this time in red.

Mayfield even came onto the stage with Wallen, singing along to ‘Whiskey Whiskey’ as an unexpected treat for the city’s fans.

The former Voice star posted a brief clip of the walkout on his official Instagram page with the caption, “Tampa, brother.” Fans were naturally amazed by the cameos and couldn’t help but express their excitement in the comments.

One internet user expressed their amazement and wrote, “These walkouts never cease to amaze me!!,” while another remarked, “It was the best concert ever “

One Buccaneers fan noticed Wallen wearing the tribute jersey and loved it, writing, “John Lynch 47 jersey.” Here are a few more reactions from fans:

It was refreshing to see the revival of Lynch’s jersey years after he decided to retire from the league in 2008. The nine-time Pro Bowl safety spent 11 seasons with the Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 2002.

It’s also worth noting that Wallen’s tour has been one of the biggest star-studded country events this year. Beyond entertaining fans, he is also making efforts for a great cause by donating to Hurricane Ian victims.

Wallen’s relief efforts

The 31-year-old singer donated $500,000 to support the relief efforts for the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in his hometown of Tennessee and North Carolina. This contribution was made through his own Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross.

The Morgan Wallen Foundation also partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to raise money to provide food and supplies to the hurricane victims. $3 from the sale of each ticket to the singer’s concert already goes to his foundation.

Previously, Wallen expressed his prayers for the victims on his Instagram story:

“My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight… Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help.”

The devastating natural disaster has claimed the lives of over 200 people, the majority of whom are North Carolina residents. Wallen is scheduled to perform there next on October 18, and it’s expected that the singer will put on a special show to comfort the locals during this tough time.