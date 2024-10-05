Peyton Manning Details How Films of Brady and Mahomes Shaped His Tennessee Look for Morgan Wallen

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes, Peyton Manning and Morgan Wallen watch the game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It was a special moment when Peyton Manning donned the full Tennessee uniform after 26 years to walk out with Morgan Wallen for his show at Neyland Stadium. Manning stole the spotlight that day and shared the story behind his decision to wear the iconic #16 jersey during his appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

Advertisement

Impressed by Manning’s appearance at Neyland Stadium, Kay asked whose idea it was to wear the #16 jersey so many years after his college football days.

Manning confidently replied that it was his idea, explaining how he studied films of Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, and his brother Eli before making the final decision.

“You know me. I studied some films of the other people that had walked out. My brother Eli looked very stiff, very awkward. Tom Brady kind of looked awkward, but Kelce and Mahomes looked pretty cool in Kansas City.” “So I’m like, I can’t look cool like them; I don’t want to look awkward like Eli. What can I do differently? So I went full uniform.”

Interestingly, Wallen is known for his star-studded walkouts. Last August, Mahomes and Kelce walked out with Wallen during a concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

During their appearance, the Chiefs’ TE sported dark pants, a cap, and a white t-shirt emblazoned with “We’re Beer for You,” while Mahomes rocked a blue button-down shirt with jeans.

A week later, Brady and boxing legend Mike Tyson joined Wallen for a concert in Las Vegas. Having studied these high-profile appearances, Manning recognized the importance of wearing a standout outfit to shine during the event and decided to embrace his Tennessee roots.

Surprisingly, Manning also admitted the Tennessee plan was a last-minute decision, taken just two hours before the show.

Manning revisits his last-minute call

Speaking with Adams, the NFL legend reflected on the long sleeves of his jersey, which are no longer seen in college football. He explained how he made it work for the concert while detailing the last-minute nature of his decision.

“It was kind of a last-minute call. I did the fitting a couple of hours before the actual show. I put the uniform on and put the pads on. I noticed the long sleeves on the jersey. You know, those don’t exist anymore in college football; they’re pretty much sleeveless jerseys.”

Manning also shared how he felt confident with the biceps covered and how Wallen approved his jersey shortly.

Other stars will likely take a page out of his book and try to outshine the legend. Maybe they’ll look at his film this time, to see how they can upstage him.