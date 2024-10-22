“Most Underrated Player”: NFL Fans Celebrate Mike Evans’ Elite Record During Ravens-Buccaneers Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Even though Tom Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans will go down as the heart and soul of the Bucs’ franchise. ‘Mr. Consistent’ has shown over the years why he should be celebrated more as he continues to register 1000-yard seasons and break records.

He now has another record to his name as joins an exclusive list of players to record 100 receiving touchdowns, becoming just the 11th player to do so.

Mike Evans now has 100 career TD receptions as continues to cement his legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest wide receivers. pic.twitter.com/mQROJfJSG3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2024

Today, against the Ravens, Evans finally got his 100th courtesy of a 25-yard pass from Baker Mayfield. Even though the Bucs put up 51 points last week against the Saints, the Super Bowl winner had a quiet game, recording only 34 yards and no TD.

He is also the fifth fastest player to accomplish this achievement, only behind Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Marvin Harrison.

Fans were delighted by another one of Evans’s achievements and flooded X with congratulations, calling him one of the most underrated players in the NFL and an elite talent destined for the Hall of Fame.

Congratulations

Mike — life (@lifeee_99) October 22, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

Most underrated player in the NFL. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 22, 2024

A user commented,

He will go down as a top 10 receiver all time. — CTY ⬇️ (@ctiz27) October 22, 2024

Others stated,

Future HOFer — FF BirdGang (@FFBirdGang) October 22, 2024

Evans joins an exclusive group of just 10 other players who have reached 100 career touchdowns—some of the most iconic names in NFL history.

As per Stat Muse, at the top of the list is Jerry Rice, holding an incredible 197 touchdowns. Randy Moss follows with 156, and Terrell Owens comes in close behind with 153.

Cris Carter ranks 4th with 130 touchdowns, just ahead of Marvin Harrison, who has 128. Larry Fitzgerald secures the 6th spot with 121. Two legendary tight ends also make the list: Antonio Gates with 116 touchdowns and Tony Gonzalez with 111, placing them 7th and 8th, respectively.

Rounding out the group are Tim Brown and Steve Largent both with exactly 100 career Touchdowns. All Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers. A group that Mike Evans will almost certainly join when he eventually decides to hang up his boots.

The next player who can join this list this season is Davante Adams with 96 TDs, but not if the Jets continue to play the way they are playing.