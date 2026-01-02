‘Trevon Diggs Was Like Deion Sanders’: Jerry Jones Opens Up About the Packers CB’s Dallas Downfall

The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention for a couple of weeks. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still make headlines. That’s what Jerry Jones and “America’s Team” are all about. This time, it was the late-year release of highly-paid former All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs in late December.

Diggs has dealt with concussion symptoms for much of the year. But his play when he’s been healthy has not been up to snuff since that special 2021 season when he led the league with 11 interceptions. Despite that, he was scooped up off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Eve. The No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs will hope the veteran can give their injury-plagued secondary a boost.

Along with fellow former Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons, Diggs is now going to be playing on Wild Card weekend while Jones and the rest of the Cowboys watch from their fancy couches. As is his wont, Jones said his piece on the Diggs release during a radio interview, handing the sixth-year veteran a classic Jerry back-handed compliment on his way out (via Jon Machota).

“I thought Trevon had one of the most impressive beginnings in pro football and with the Cowboys that I’ve ever been associated with,” Jones began. “I personally think that there are things that Trevon did back when he first came in the NFL that he physically has been compromised with to do.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on recently released CB Trevon Diggs: “I thought Trevon had one of the most impressive beginnings in pro football and with the Cowboys that I’ve ever been associated with. I personally think that there are things that Trevon did back when… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 2, 2026

Jones then gave Diggs a rather outrageous comparison to another of his former players, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. While both were able to bait and switch on QBs during their careers, Neon Deion did it for over a decade. Diggs only did it successfully for one season. Maybe two.

“And one of the things he could do is just something similar to what Deion Sanders could do,” Jones explained. “Deion could make a mistake, or he could bait a player, and then he had the burst to make up for it and go back and make the play and get the ball. Certainly, Diggs had that early. He would go be out of position, but not really because he’d intercept the ball.”

Jones went on to wish his 2020 second-round pick well in his future endeavours while also ensuring that he reminds people the massive deal Jones signed Diggs to in 2023 was not a mistake despite the player’s steep decline in play thereafter.

“He deserved to be paid (when we signed him to a contract extension in July 2023). That production, injury-wise or otherwise, has fallen off. There’s a lot of reasons for it. But I wish him well.”

In the same interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones also intimated that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus could return next year despite the owner seeming to publicly criticize the DC earlier this month.

Jones said that the defense’s struggles are spread throughout the entire unit, from the staff to the personnel, even up to Jerry’s own department, and should not be blamed solely on Eberflus.