“His Eldest Like Twice His Size”: Fans React On Eagles Superfan Kevin Hart Celebrating With His Sons Upon Defeating the Cowboys

The Eagles’ latest matchup was a delight for the fans as they crushed their opponents at Lincoln Financial Field. Kevin Hart, who is believed to be one of the most die-hard Philly fans, celebrated their powerful performance in his own iconic way. Even before the match concluded, he made his presence felt from a distance, supporting his favorite team on their way to victory.

Advertisement

As the Eagles engaged against the Cowboys in their Week 9 matchup, Kevin Hart took to Instagram to cheer for his Philly heroes. He posted a video of himself dancing off to DJ Sliink’s “Football Anthem” alongside his sons. This sparked all sorts of reactions, even some hilariously comparing his height to that of his eldest son.

Kevin Hart Posts a Video for the Eagles, Only to Be Roasted by Fans

Kevin Hart posted an enthusiastic video of him and his sons vibing to the famous tune. The trio was seen donning the 92 Eagles jerseys, the same number that ex-Eagles legend Reggie White used to wear. While their infectious energy raised the bar for the fans, Hart’s caption captured their love for the Eagles. Tagging his elder son, who is a video creator, Kevin Hart wrote,

Advertisement

“The Hart men have officially responded 😂😂😂😂😂 E A G L E S 🦅’ssssss …. Happy Sunday People!!!!!!!…”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzSDA9Jvjfy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Appreciative fans could not help but notice his elder son’s height in comparison to Hart himself. A myriad of amusing reactions filled the comment section right after Hart uploaded his video. Not only this, the video was reposted on X which received similar crushing comments from tickled fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elson222/status/1721342145112518777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan chimed in, writing,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AsuraDandy/status/1721417793105474025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Several others on Instagram praised the young ones’ cool show saying “The lil one was killin me” and “Kids def got more rhythm than you”. Most of the others praised them for their effort.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1721493612452589802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, Kevin’s affection for the Philadelphia Eagles knows no bounds, as his fandom made amusing headlines back in 2018.

Kevin Hart’s Love for Philly in an Unexpectedly Amusing Twist

Kevin Hart is no newbie when it comes to making celebrations in support of his favorite football team. Back in 2018, the Hollywood superstar hit the headlines for attempting to join his beloved Philadelphia Eagles in celebration of their first Super Bowl victory. However, he was blocked by the security guards from joining the team due to unknown reasons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Gruber_Hans_/status/960360142633136129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This ignited his angst as his disappointment was captured by the camera, allowing fans to poke fun at him. But the Eagles have Hart’s heart, as he found a way to support the team. Following the incident, Kevin landed on the NFL Network’s live broadcast and used the ‘F-word’ before dropping off the mic.

“We gave a f–k,” said the comedian, before the leaving the scene for good.

Kevin’s controversial address on the NFL Network was followed by a hearty apology via his Instagram the next morning. While he admitted to being drunk, he added that his team’s win deserved more limelight than his frivolous banter.

It is always a pleasure to see fans cheer their favorite teams with the utmost enthusiasm. Kevin and his sons definitely added the special touch as their team delivered a supercharged performance against the Dallas Cowboys.