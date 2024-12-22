Travis Hunter Heisman Win: Cam Newton Says Ashton Jeanty Got Christian McCaffrey-ied

Christian McAffrey was the last time people were this shocked by a Heisman snub. In 2015, Derrick Henry was given the coveted college football trophy in favor of McAffrey, despite the latter having better stats. This time, it was Travis Hunter over Ashton Jeanty.

And Cam Newton thinks what happened to Jeanty this time around was very similar to what happened to CMC back then. According to Newton, Henry played for Alabama, which by proxy means more prime-time coverage and media time.

“Ashton Jeanty got CMC-ed. The same thing happened to Christian McAffrey. Christian McAffrey had better stats than Derrick Henry that year. The difference was that Henry played for the University of Alabama, which garners more TV time. By the time Ashton Jeanty was done playing, most people were in their REM sleep.”

Meanwhile, Colorado had more eyeballs on it, thanks to Coach Prime, and Travis Hunter was somewhat of a media darling due to his association with Coach Prime and the Buffs and also his two-way capabilities.

Boise State, on the other hand, as Newton pointed out, is just not on the same level. However, Jeanty made all the difference for the Broncos this season.

Opposing defenses consistently pointed the barrel at him, yet he managed to excel in every game. Jeanty never faltered, never had a subpar performance, and certainly did not record a mere 17-yard game.

He delivered exceptional performances weekly, culminating in one of the most statistically impressive offensive seasons in college football history.

No one who watched a Broncos game this season can confidently claim that they would have reached the College Football Playoff without Jeanty in the backfield. The only problem, it seems, is that not many were watching.