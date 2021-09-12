“Multi-Billion Dollar Company Can’t Even Build Its Own Fantasy App”: Fans Can’t Believe That the Official NFL Fantasy App Was Not Working For Week 1

Fantasy Football is a serious business. When the official NFL fantasy app crashed, fans were understandably furious about it.

NFL Fantasy Down

Just as the league’s biggest ever opening Sunday got underway, everyone using the NFL fantasy app noticed that they couldn’t open it, and instead received an error message.

Even those who tried logging online were not able to do so. The same thing happened on Thursday when the Bucs took on the Cowboys for the season opener, and many fans have pointed out that the app has crashed during week 1 in previous seasons, too.

Most tenured fantasy owners have already made their way to other fantasy platforms, but those sticking with the official NFL app were left confused and infuriated.

Fantasy Players Reacting to NFL App Crashing

We’re aware of issues with our app and are working quickly to resolve them. Please stand by! — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 12, 2021

MULTI BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY CANT EVEN BUILD ITS OWN FANTASY APP!! I kept one league with y’all and I was mistaken . Should of known better… this shits crucial when people are betting money ina cash league 🤦‍♂️ — James Stone (@Stoneyy94) September 12, 2021

You guys are horrible, our league switching to @SleeperHQ — ChicagoSports85 (@chicagosports85) September 12, 2021

How does this happen EVERY YEAR?! — Jables (@jwbizzle) September 12, 2021

@SleeperHQ seems to be working fine; will be migrating all remaining leagues over there ASAP. You had all off-season to improve your platform to the level of your competition and failed miserably. — Justin Lockhart (@jlockhart89) September 12, 2021

Your app HOT GARBAGE and I will be going back to freaking @YahooFantasy next year… This is what I get for trying something new 😂😂😂😂 — SAberBat (@itsSAberBat) September 12, 2021

Also read: “Jimmy Garoppolo Is Begging To Get Benched For Trey Lance”: Trey Lance Touchdown Has A QB Controversy Brewing With The 49ers