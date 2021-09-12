“Jimmy Garoppolo Is Begging To Get Benched For Trey Lance”: Trey Lance Touchdown Has A QB Controversy Brewing With The 49ers

Trey Lance was drafted third overall this year despite the 49ers fielding Jimmy Garoppolo, indicating that he’d be ready to take over the starting job some day.

Well, it looks like that day is closer than many expected. The 49ers are taking on the Detroit Lions in Ford Field, and a slightly shaky start had Lance on the field much sooner than people would have expected.

Jimmy Garoppolo is just begging to get benched for Trey Lance.pic.twitter.com/a32aPKXipS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

There has been a tremendous amount of speculation as to when Lance will take over the QB1 role, and the way it’s shaping out, maybe he suits up much earlier than everyone would have thought.

Trey Lance Touchdown Has Fans Calling For Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Benched

The 49ers seemed to throw Garoppolo under the bus almost immediately. While he did fumble, he hasn’t been particularly terrible, connecting on both his pass attempts for 30 yards.

However, they brought in the rookie for a goal line play, from the five yard line, and in Lance’s first NFL career pass attempt, he threw a five yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield.

It took one play for Trey Lance to throw a TD. Start him over Jimmy Garoppolo please. Sick whip route by the way pic.twitter.com/O1ybpQvs82 — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 12, 2021

The 49ers will need to figure out the quarterback position soon, rolling out two quarterbacks usually doesn’t work well as it means that the team isn’t showing confidence in any one guy.

Subbing out Jimmy G in the first place was a very questionable move too, The 49ers and Lions are deadlocked 7-7 near the start of the first quarter, but there’s still a lot of football to be played. Will we see more Lance or is Jimmy G the unquestioned starter? We’ll find out soon enough.

