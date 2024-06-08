“My Cousin Told Me You Look Like Snoop Dogg”: Lamar Jackson Explains His Viral Photo With Dull Eyes

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is undeniably one of the most entertaining characters in the NFL today. Despite his impeccable success and grand stature in the big league, his simplicity makes the Ravens QB so affable. He rarely takes him seriously, which is such a breath of fresh air in today’s celebrity culture. This was evident recently when he classily reacted to his troll posts, including his viral, dull-eyed photo.

In Lamar Jackson’s latest appearance on Complex’s YouTube segment “I Got Time Today,” the Ravens QB reacted to a photograph of him in the car with the windows down, which went viral for his extremely dreary eyes. Fans were actually curious whether he was baked, resulting in all sorts of reactions.

Reacting to this photo, the Ravens star first burst out laughing and acknowledged that it was indeed a funny picture. He then went on to reveal that the photo was apparently clicked by his cousin, who hilariously informed the reigning league MVP that he looked eerily similar to Snoop Dogg from ‘Baby Boy’ while posing for the picture.

“This a funny picture though. My cousin told me I look like Snoop Dogg on ‘Baby Boy’. He snapped the picture man, shout out to cuz man, shout out!,” Jackson said.

While most celebrities would hate to acknowledge the existence of a photograph that puts them in a negative light, Lamar Jackson bucked the trend by joining in on the fun. However, this was not the only instance in the video when he won the netizens’ hearts.

Lamar Jackson Classily Replies to a Fan Trolling Him for His Awful Playoff Record

It’s no secret that one of the most common criticisms of Lamar Jackson has been his inability to turn up in the playoffs, despite having a stellar roster at his disposal. So, it’s no surprise that there would be someone on the internet criticizing him for it. However, what the user probably didn’t expect was to receive a reply from the Ravens’ QB himself.

“Congratulations to Lamar Jackson on winning his second MVP. He still sucks against the Steelers and stinks in the playoffs. You guys have a great night. That’s all folks,” the troll post read.

After reading the tweet aloud, the QB did acknowledge that it was an awful post about him. However, he continued his calm and happy-go-lucky demeanor and defended himself with a smile.

He reminded the troll that, in their defense, the Ravens did put up a good fight against the Texans. However, he didn’t go on an overdrive to defend himself. Instead, he promised the troll that he’d come back stronger this year. He even asked the troll to retweet the post again when he and his Ravens do so.

“I mean we did pretty good against the Texans dawg, we just fell one game short. We are going to bounce back and when we kill them, I want you to retweet this dawg,” Jackson retorted.

That being said, Lamar’s classy response won the hearts of the Ravens Flock. While most athletes over the years have displayed their tendency to take such trolls personally, Lamar acknowledged the criticism and vowed to make a comeback.