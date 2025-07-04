“My Daughter is Obsessed With Moana”: Priyanka Chopra Shares Three Travel Tips With Kylie Kelce for Flying With Kids

Kylie Kelce and Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not have much in common—except for one important thing: they’re both strong, independent women raising toddlers. The Quantico actress recently appeared on Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, where the two had an engaging, wide-ranging conversation that touched on motherhood, careers, and everything in between.

Kylie, clearly thrilled to have Priyanka on the show, wasted no time in asking her how she manages her work-life balance and navigates hectic days. Kelce admitted that she personally thrives in chaos and doesn’t mind the unpredictability of her daily life.

In response, the former Miss World shared that while she also embraced chaos in her 30s, things have changed now that she’s in her 40s, married, and a mom. These days, Priyanka prefers structure and routine.

She finds peace in planning her day, ticking off to-do lists, and making sure everything is in order before leaving the house. She admitted it might seem obsessive, but she had made it second nature—and that’s how she stays grounded amid the madness.

Kylie brought up a topic close to both of their hearts—their daughters. As a girl mom to now four young daughters, she asked Priyanka for tips on flying with kids. Kylie admitted that traveling with young children gives her anxiety and often discourages her from flying altogether.

So, what advice did the Bollywood star have for her? First and foremost: repetition. Priyanka emphasized that the more often children fly, the more accustomed they become to it. Each trip gets a little easier with experience.

“The more you do it, the more they get used to it. You just have to load them in the car, take them to the airport.”

The second tip was about timing. When flying during the day—especially on international flights—Priyanka recommended keeping the kids awake, even if it’s early in the morning. This helps them adjust to new time zones and reduces the effects of jet lag.

“Second of all, if they are up and if they’re up when it’s daytime, let them stay up. Encourage it. You got to push them just a little bit so they don’t jetlag.”

Her third piece of advice? Entertainment is key.

“Third is entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. And that doesn’t mean you have to take loads of toys. I have little things in my bag. Like my daughter’s obsessed with Moana. I have little Moana, little mini. And try to make everything fun.”

These tips may sound manageable coming from Priyanka, especially since she and her husband, Nick Jonas, are parents to just one child. Their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born three and a half years ago via surrogacy.

For Kylie, however, it’s a different story. She and her husband, Jason Kelce, are raising four young daughters—a much more chaotic household. Their firstborn, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, arrived on October 2, 2019. Next came Elliotte Ray Kelce, affectionately called “Ellie,” who is now four.

Their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, was born just weeks after Jason’s Super Bowl loss in 2023. Most recently, they welcomed their fourth, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, only a couple of months ago, turning their family of five into six.

Still, both Kylie Kelce and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are thriving in their roles as working mothers, gracefully balancing career and family while embracing the chaos with strength and heart.