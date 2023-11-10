“You Know Who It Is”: Jason Kelce Once Almost Forced Travis Kelce to Name George Kittle as the Best TE in the Competition

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after he won Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In a clash of opinions about the best tight end in the NFL, the Kelce brothers’ banter on “New Heights” turned into a heated debate over the NFL’s best tight end. With their podcast scaling the Spotify sports charts to number one and snatching third place on Apple, Jason and Travis Kelce’s words carry weight.

Advertisement

Amidst their playful brotherly jostle, George Kittle’s name surfaced, nearly pushing Travis to crown him as the top tight end—a decision fraught with competitive tension. It was a conversation that zigzagged between jest and earnest—a real-time wrestling match of words.

Advertisement

Jason, with his characteristic sarcastic tone, poked Travis towards an answer. “You know who it is,” Jason prodded, trying to corner Travis into declaring Kittle the reigning tight end champ. Travis, however, resisted, and his loyalty split among his peers. He said, “I just don’t like singling out. Just one person.”

This wasn’t just idle chatter; it was a rare peek behind the curtain of the NFL’s tight-end brotherhood. As Jason and Travis volleyed names like Darren Waller and Mark Andrews across their podcast’s proverbial net, it became clear that tight-end talent runs deep. Jason, getting further interested, said, “Buddy in Baltimore, what’s his name?” Travis replied, “Mark Andrews.”

George Kittle as Mighty as His Plays

But there’s more to Kittle than on-field prowess. Recently dubbed “The People’s Tight End,” George Kittle’s philanthropic strides have earned him a spot on the MIGHTY 25 List of 2023. This recognition highlights individuals impacting the military community, a cause close to Kittle’s heart with his family’s military background. Kittle’s inclusion in the Mighty 25 isn’t just about athletic achievement; it’s proof of his off-field heroics.

With a track record of honoring and empowering military members, Kittle stands as a giant whose influence transcends the stadium. His continued support for military non-profits and personal gestures, like ticket donations and hosting service members, showcase a commitment that matches his football passion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nflrums/status/1722011545700389364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Athletes are so much more than their scores and victories. It’s about the impact they have off the field, the way they reach out and make a difference in people’s lives, and the positive change they bring to communities.