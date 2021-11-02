“Peyton Manning, in this league everyone can get there”: When the Sheriff was shocked by the pace of the NFL and struggled during practices

Even Peyton Manning — one of the best quarterbacks of all-time who has won five MVP awards — had a rude awakening when he first entered the NFL.

Around 1.6% of college football players will make it to the NFL and the average length of a player’s career is in the region of just 3 years. The few athletes lucky enough to play on Sundays are clearly the cream of the crop.

Because of this, the increase in the quality of football between college ball and the pros is massive, making it difficult for young players to adjust.

Peyton Manning, despite being the 1st overall pick and becoming a Hall-Of-Famer, was no exception. Even though he meticulously prepared and is well-known for his work ethic, he was still surprised to see the quality of defenders at practice.

Marshall Faulk Recalls the Early Days of Peyton Manning’s Career

Before a tough rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts, the Sheriff had work to do on the practice field. As Marshall Faulk described to the Indy Star a few years ago, Manning had to adapt and own his responsibilities quickly as a rookie.

“The speed of the game, even if you’re as prepared as Peyton Manning was as a rookie, will surprise you,” Faulk explained. “There were moments when he’d throw a ball and be in awe that a defensive back would get there.”

“After a few practices I looked at him and said, “Peyton, in this league everybody can get there.” He looked at me and said, “You’re right.” It was just amazing what he did as a rookie, coming into a locker room full of grown men with kids and be a leader.”

“You have to have that. The position requires it … and the amount of questions he asked. I was a guy who asked a lot of questions. He asked more than me.”

