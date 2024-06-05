“My Opinion Can Be My Opinion”: Things Heat Up as LeSean McCoy & James Jones Argue if Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT

When it comes to GOAT quarterback debates, temperatures are bound to flare, and the latest episode of SPEAK was no exception. Following Aaron Rodgers’ bold claim that he could win an MVP and lead the Jets to a Super Bowl, former teammate and current FOX analyst James Jones didn’t mince words, confidently dubbing Rodgers the “greatest QB” to ever grace the gridiron.

However, co-host LeSean McCoy wasn’t having any of it, leading to a heated exchange that even had Emmanuel Acho intervening to steer the conversation back on track.

McCoy was quick to challenge Jones’ conviction with his disbelief quite evident:. “That’s not true, the greatest quarterback? How can your opinion be that?” he fired back, prompting James Jones to double down: “What do you mean? My opinion can be my opinion. He is the greatest to ever throw this football.”

As the tension escalated, McCoy couldn’t fathom Jones’ stance. “You said greatest QB of all time or greatest thrower?” he pressed, to which Jones confidently responded, “Both of them.”

Exasperated, McCoy questioned, “Our show don’t get credibility now, the greatest quarterback? Come on, bro!”

Labeling Aaron Rodgers the “greatest” anything, especially coming off a couple of lackluster seasons, is a contentious opinion, to say the least. No doubt Rodgers has had a career worthy of the books, but labeling him the GOAT when his contemporary is Tom Brady seems a bit far-fetched.

That being said, even 2023’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, recently weighed in, admitting he’d rather have Eli Manning’s career than Rodgers’. And, of course, Jones had an opinion on that too.

James Jones Unsatisfied With CJ Strouds’ List

CJ Stroud’s recent comments about preferring Eli Manning’s career over Aaron Rodgers’ set the football world ablaze, and it didn’t take long for the take to reach “The Herd” and James Jones’ ears. As Rodgers’ former Packers teammate, Jones was quick to dissect Stroud’s bold claim.

“When we talk about a career, you’re talking about a Super Bowl champion, a four-time MVP,” Jones pointed out. “We see the numbers. So, basically, CJ Stroud is saying he’d choose Trent Dilfer over Dan Marino because Dilfer has one more Super Bowl ring. Or Joe Flacco over Dan Marino. That’s crazy talk.”

Jones didn’t hold back. While Manning secured two coveted Super Bowl victories, his career was marked by peaks and valleys, with Giants fans often questioning his long-term credibility under center. In stark contrast, Aaron Rodgers maintained an unwavering level of excellence throughout his tenure in Green Bay, suggests James Jones.

“If we’re truly watching the NFL game, and I know CJ is a student of it – that’s why he’s so good. But, with all due respect to Eli Manning, we can’t even compare Aaron Rodgers in that context,” Jones asserted.

.@89JonesNTAF takes issue with @CJ7STROUD saying he’d take Eli Manning’s career over Aaron Rodgers’ “I’m sure if C.J. had seen this graphic, he would change his answer.” pic.twitter.com/er97oEjG1L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 4, 2024

The former Packer wideout’s critique cut to the core of a recurring debate – the tendency to elevate players with championship pedigrees, often at the expense of acknowledging transcendent individual talent.

James Jones stressed the importance of appreciating greatness beyond just Super Bowl wins while wrapping up his take. Rodgers’ remarkable career, bolstered by jaw-dropping statistics and a sustained level of elite play, should be celebrated on its own merits, rather than diminished by an arbitrary number of rings, according to the analyst.