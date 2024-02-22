"My Wife's Bridal Shower, I Got...": Raheem Mostert Reflects on the Fateful Day he Remembers to Motivate Himself

Running Back Raheem Mostert has had an absolute incredible career in the NFL so far. Having been signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Mostert showed great spark in the few opportunities he got. Unfortunately, he had to be cut off and shifted to the practice team due to cap restrictions. He was soon signed by the Miami Dolphins. However, two games in, Mostert was cut off again to the practice squad owing to lackluster performances.

This cycle continued as he was signed and cut by the Ravens, Browns, Jets, and the Bears in a year. He finally joined the 49ers in 2016 from where he was cut off but was re-signed almost immediately. Raheem found some continuity with the 49ers and even made it to the Super Bowl with them in 2020. He finally left with the 49ers after 6 years and now plies his trade for the Miami Dolphins since 2022.

Raheem’s journey so far has been truly exhilarating. Getting cut off 6 many times in two years is brutal and mentally taxing. Unfortunately for Mostert, one of the cutting-off ‘calls’ happened during his wife’s bridal shower. In a recent interview, the RB acknowledged getting hurt by the axings and revealed that he thus marked each date of getting cut off. The RB revealed that he still looks at those dates and the pain caused by them. He looks at them to motivate himself and remind himself to never settle. “I still have it and I still use it, I mean it burns that fire inside. You know it is still me having that chip on my shoulder,” said Mostert.

2015-2016 was truly a dark period in Mostert’s career. However, the temperament shown by him since then has been truly remarkable which is why he is the leading RB for the Dolphins.

Remarkable Performances Over The Years Has Resulted in Raheem Mostert Bagging a Huge Contract From The Dolphins

Considering Mostert’s tumultuous start, his climb up the ladder has been truly inspiring. His consistent performances for the 49ers helped him establish a name for himself in the league. This led to the Dolphins, who had initially released him taking him back on a whopping 2 year deal before last season. The Miami-based team signed Mostert on a $5.6 million deal with $3.52 million in base salary. The variables included a $1.3 million signing bonus, $580,000 in roster bonuses, and $200,000 in workout bonuses spread over two years.

Dolphins’ investment in Raheem paid immediate dividends. Mostert in the 2023 season was worth every penny for the Dolphins. He had his career-best season with 209 carries, 1012 yards, and an impressive 18 TDs in the regular season. His exploits helped Miami finish second in the AFC East. His performances last year also led him to his first-ever Pro Bowl spot. When compared to his peers in the NFL, Raheem ranks very low on the highest salary list. At the top are Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara who earn a whopping $64.06 million (4 years) and $75 million (5 years) respectively. All bases considered, Raheem has been a brilliant low-cost investment for the Dolphins. A contract extension must surely be on the cards.