Mykel Williams Landing Spots NFL Draft 2025: Where Can the Bulldogs DL Possibly Land?

Talk about an athletic freak. Georgia Bulldogs edge Mykel Williams stands at 6’5″ and 265 pounds of chiseled muscle, yet still runs a blazing 4.65 in the 40. He’s used that frame and speed to become one of the most intriguing prospects at his position, especially after the junior decided to forego his senior season in Athens and declare for the NFL draft on January 6.

Williams offers a bit of versatility, as he can play stand-up outside linebacker from time to time. However, he much prefers to put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end in a 4-3 defense. The team that drafts him will have to operate that defensive scheme if they want Williams to blossom.

He’s an elite run-stopper thanks to his length and strength, though his pass-rushing ability will take some time to develop. Williams won’t be a Day 1 starter for anyone, instead likely having to be developed over a couple of years. He’s got the size, strength, length, quickness, and agility to turn into real menace out there, though. So, he’s probably worth a late-first-round or early second-round pick in April. Here are a few teams that might be targeting the Columbus native.

3) Chicago Bears

Chicago’s pass rush was middle of the pack last year, and their defense as a whole was a bit of a mess, following head coach Matt Eberflus’ mid-season departure. If they’re going to spend big on bringing in an offensive-minded head coach like Ben Johnson, they better be sure to take care of the other side of the ball at the draft.

Apart from Montez Sweat, who had a down year with just 5.5 sacks, there’s not much quality on this defensive line. Williams would be an excellent way to inject not only talent but energy into this unit. Williams’ affinity for stopping the run would also fit well, as the Bears gave up the 5th-most rushing yards last season. If Williams lasts until the early 2nd round, Chicago might snap him up.

2) New York Jets

The Jets actually had something similar to Chicago’s situation happen to them. After they fired Robert Saleh, a defensive-minded head coach, the New York defense was in shambles. There’s a ton of talent in that group, but they were unable to perform up to their potential in 2024.

Will McDonald IV is an excellent pass rusher, but he was PFF’s lowest-graded edge player in run defense last year. Williams’ skill set would pair well with him. Michael Clemons had a career-high 4.5 sacks last year, but he was also awful against the run. If Williams is still available when the Jets get on the clock on Day 2 of the draft, they would do well to select the Bulldog or someone of a similar makeup.

1) Washington Commanders

The Commanders are the only one of these three still alive in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket. But that doesn’t mean they’re perfect. One of their main drawbacks, as a team, is their inability to stop the run. They brought the worst run defense into the postseason. They’ve also had trouble getting to the QB, as they don’t have a bonafide go-to pass rusher. Mykel Williams could blossom into just that.

However, he’s already a top-notch run stuffer, and Washington edge players, Dorance Armstrong (46.4) and Dante Fowler Jr. (51.4), were among the seven lowest-graded edge players in the NFL when it came to defending the run last season. The Commanders will be picking in the 20s somewhere, which means they will be in prime position to select Mykel Williams if they want to go that route.