“Name of Taylor’s Next Album”: Travis Kelce’s Retirement Reveal Gets Love From All Over

Despite turning 35 later this year, Travis Kelce is still going strong as he prepares for his 12th season in the NFL. The Chiefs extended his contract for two more years, keeping him with the team through the 2027 season. However, the 3-time Super Bowl winner is planning to continue as long as his body allows him to.

During his recent media appearance, Kelce asserted that he is not planning on slowing down and wants the team to rely on him as much as they can. He still loves football and enjoys coming into the building to do the same thing over and over again.

“I love coming to work every single day and doing this, so I am going to do it until the wheels fall off and hopefully that doesn’t happen anytime soon,” Kelce said. “Wear and tear me baby, I am ready for it. Put the lead on me. I don’t think anything from last year, putting more miles on me made me less of a player.”

Of course, leave it up to Swifties to use anything to conjure up something out of nothing. Travis stating that he would play “until the wheels fell off,” has given one fan an idea for the title of Taylor Swift’s new album.

“”Until the Wheels Fall Off” will be the name of Taylor’s next album”, the user wrote.

Several others admired his grind, personality, and attitude, and showed confidence that the wheels wouldn’t fall off so easily. Few, on the other hand, expressed that he would retire as soon as Taylor asked. Some salty naysayers asserted that his wheels had already been loose, so he would retire soon. See for yourselves:

Title of Taylor’s next album: “Wheels Fall Off”

With that being said, it’s also worth mentioning that Kelce has learned the art of politely dealing with the media over the last year, and this was especially visible during his recent interview.

Travis Kelce Is Fully Media Trained

The Chiefs’ star tight end has had more media exposure this year alone than his previous 11 years combined. He has already been popular, taking part in dating shows, but his relationship with Taylor has taken his popularity to new heights. As it turns out, Kelce has dealt with the media so much that he knows a thing or two about dodging silly and invasive questions.

According to Marca, Travis was asked a pretty personal question as to whether he and Tay-Tay indulge in cooking together as a couple. The 3-time Super Bowl winner instantly knew what the reporter was trying to do, and he gleefully asserted that he loves to cook with her and would like to keep that part of their relationship to themselves.

He, however, gave them something to chuckle about. He stated that the “Blank Space” hitmaker enjoys making great pop tarts and cinnamon rolls.

“I’ll keep it to myself because I really enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather keep personal. Taylor makes a great pop tart and cinnamon roll,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship appears to be going well and continues to get stronger with each passing moment. Fans are still ascertaining whether both of them hitch their wagons to each other. Maybe the idea of settling down and starting the next phase of life will change his mind about retirement.