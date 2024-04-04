Nate Burleson’s 100% Accurate Prediction About Stefon Diggs’ Future is Going Crazy Viral

Stefon Diggs bid farewell to western New York fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, shortly after being traded to the Houston Texans. While the trade caught many fans and analysts off guard, former NFL player and television host, Nate Burleson had anticipated Diggs’ departure as early as November, 5 months before it came to fruition.

Advertisement

In a video shared by NFL on CBS from November 19, 2023, Nate Burleson made a bold prediction, stating, “I don’t see Stefon Diggs wearing a Bills uniform next season.” The reason behind Burleson’s foresight stemmed from his observation that the Bills, once a young team, had now transitioned into a roster of older veterans with several injuries revolving around them.

Nate further believed that while the Buffalo Bills had a promising shot at Super Bowl contention last season, their ability to repeat that success was now in doubt.

Advertisement

Nate received praise from numerous fans, with many hailing him as “one of the best analysts.” Some fans acknowledged Burleson’s foresight, however, were filled with a sense of disappointment over the impact it might have on the team.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nate too, had a savage reply lined up for the critics.

However, there were also dissenting voices among fans who felt that Diggs’ trade was inevitable, given his reported dissatisfaction with his situation in Buffalo. These fans sarcastically dismissed the notion of Burleson’s prediction as surprising. Meanwhile, Nate too, had a savage reply lined up for the critics.

Stefon Diggs’ Heartfelt Goodbye

The star wide receiver was traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, marking the end of his four-year tenure with the Bills. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude for the city of Buffalo, adding that he experienced four of the best years of his life. He posted a picture of himself in a Buffalo Bills uniform, with deep love and respect for the city that welcomed him with open arms in the caption.

“I’m forever grateful for you all and the [Buffalo Bills] organization! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again.”

Diggs initially joined Buffalo after a trade from the Vikings in 2020 and has a lovely season with the Bills. He reached his highest career totals in receptions with 127 and receiving yards with 1,535, topping the league in both areas. However, conflicts started to escalate at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

There was even a lively discussion on the sidelines between Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen after a defeat in the divisional round. The problems continued through the summer of 2023 when Diggs missed the first day of the mandatory minicamp set up in June, fueling reports of him being unhappy.