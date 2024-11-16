NBA vs NFL Bout: Rob Gronkowski Wants to Beat Shaquille O’Neal’s A*s

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul delivered as many surprises as one could have expected. Before the two superstars even took each other on, the anticipation for an NBA vs NFL bout got a massive boost, all thanks to Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski.

Advertisement

You heard it right – Shaq wants to fight Gronk in the ring and settle the long-running debate about who’s tougher – NFL hunks or NBA giants?

Shaq was asked by a presenter at the AT&T stadium – who would win between Tyson and Paul. After picking Tyson as the winner, the NBA superstar quickly shifted the conversation to one fight he now wants to be a part of.

“I am sitting next to Gronk. NBA vs NFL is happening soon. I’m talking boxing, fighting,” Shaq said. To this, Gronk asked, “You talking retired players vs retired players, or active players vs active players?”

As soon as Shaq was asked by the presenter if he was giving the world the biggest breaking news, he added, “I just thought about the fight because I’m sitting next to Gronk, he’s my friend and he challenged me to a fight.”

To this, Gronk replied, “I’m not really your good friend, I’m ready to fight your a*s.” Good god, if this happens, the world will have no choice but to tune in to whichever platform the fight airs.

As far as Shaq’s prediction for the Paul vs Tyson fight is concerned, it didn’t go the 4x NBA champ’s way. In what fans called a boring final bout, Paul was able to beat Iron Mike without much hassle. The 58-year-old started aggressively, but as the contest progressed, it became apparent that boxing someone who is less than half your age isn’t easy.

While Tyson vs Paul didn’t meet expectations, Gronkowski vs Shaq definitely promises to be a much more entertaining prospect.