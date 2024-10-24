After Almost Getting Paralyzed For Life, DK Metcalf’s Return to Football is One of the Most Remarkable Stories in Sports

DK Metcalf has proven his mettle as an elite wide receiver in the league, having been an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks since 2019. However, there was a time during his college days when he was told that he could never play football again.

Back in 2018, things were looking great for the Ole Miss sophomore as he led his college in touchdown receptions. Metcalf was hoping to land as a first-round pick in the Draft when an unfortunate injury put his football dreams in jeopardy. While blocking a kickoff return against Arkansas, the receiver suffered a damning neck injury.

Diagnosed with a cervical neck fracture with broken vertebrae, the redshirt was told by a doctor that he might never play football again. The injury was so grave that had the hit been any harder, Metcalf would have damaged his spinal cord, leading to paralysis.

“On kickoff return, I got hit,” recounted Metcalf about his college injury. “My left arm felt it was on fire …if I had got hit any harder the bone would have went and pierced my spinal cord and I would’ve been paralyzed.” REMARKABLE COMBEACK STORY:#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was told by a doctor he would never play football again & he was nearly paralyzed for life after a hit in college. DK went through hell in rehab & had a remarkable comeback…turning into a NFL superstar pic.twitter.com/yboeWVj7Uw — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 23, 2024

At the time, it seemed that the Mississippi receiver would never play football again and would have to continue his college without his favorite sport.

“Heartbreaking,” Metcalf said at the time upon being delivered the damning news, “I cried because football was taken away from me at that moment.” The receiver shared how he had almost given up on his NFL dreams, via the Seattle Times. “I was just going to focus on getting my degree and finishing school.”

However, a ray of hope came in the next week with a second doctor telling Metcalf that surgery would allow him to recover in 6 months. The receiver defeated all odds by coming back in full force in time for his NFL Draft.

DK Metcalf’s glorious comeback

On the verge of losing his college career, Metcalf showed insane grit and determination in his journey to return to the field. The receiver rehabilitated and trained incessantly to condition his bones to heal and within 3 months, he was back to his usual self.

The sophomore was given a clean bill around his health and successfully enrolled in the NFL Combine. Metcalf made a magnificent comeback with a 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds. However, there were still doubts about his durability in the league, resulting in the WR falling to the second round in the Draft.

“At the moment I was mad,” Metcalf had said sharing his initial disappointment via the Seattle Times. But in hindsight, the receiver felt that being picked 64th overall by the Seahawks was the ideal predicament. “It was the perfect situation for me. … After everything was said and done, I’m just happy that I landed here.”

DK Metcalf has truly lived up to his words, having amassed 407 receptions, 5,900 yards, and 46 touchdowns and reaching the Pro Bowl twice. In light of his recent knee injury, the Seahawks fans can expect their beloved receiver to return in full force, knowing the athlete has overcome far bigger hurdles in the past.