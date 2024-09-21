Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Reacts To Dylan Raiola’s Interception Vs. Illinois — “He’s Dropped Dimes”

In college football and the NFL, it’s often said that one play can be the difference between winning and losing. First-year starting quarterback Dylan Raiola found that out the hardest way possible in Nebraska’s overtime loss to Illinois on Friday night.

During the second quarter of the Cornhuskers’ loss, Raiola uncorked a deep pass down the left sideline intended for receiver Isaiah Neyor. As the senior wideout attempted to make the touchdown grab, Fighting Illini cornerback Torrie Cox Jr. snatched the ball away from him with one hand to turn what would have been six points into a game-altering turnover.

Interception or touchdown? pic.twitter.com/axCWO1iwRa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2024

When asked about the interception in his postgame press conference, head coach Matt Rhule defended his quarterback’s decision to throw the pass, saying Raoila “put [the ball] in [Neyor’s] hands”

“You know, that’s two interceptions Dylan has on the year that I think he has dropped dimes in there on, really… I asked why it wasn’t defensive pass interference… I thought Dylan was superb in many, many ways tonight.”

Raiola played a very good game, amassing 297 yards and three touchdown passes in defeat. His biggest miscue, though, came on his last drive of regulation. On 3rd-and-3 late in the fourth quarter, he overthrew wide-open tight end Luke Lindenmeyer on what should have been an easy touchdown toss.

Raiola just overthrew it here to potentially take the lead pic.twitter.com/UfLmnGAslO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2024

Unfortunately for Raiola, he wasn’t able to put that missed throw in the rearview once overtime began. Set up at the Illinois 25-yard line with a chance to tie the game, he absorbed three sacks — including one on the final play — and lost 38 yards on four snaps.

It wasn’t the finest hour for one of college football’s brightest starts, but he’s sure to lick his wounds and try to get back to form next weekend when Nebraska hits the road for another conference matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers.