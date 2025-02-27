Patrick Mahomes Lookalike Dylan Raiola Draws Jackson Mahomes Comparison on His New TikTok Video

Ever since Dylan Raiola broke into the College Football scene, the QB has been getting quite a lot of attention. The fame, however, has more to do with his likeness to Patrick Mahomes than his TDs or stats. From playstyle to jersey number, from his goatee to even sunglasses, Raiola has been doing everything to look like Mahomes.

But in his latest viral moment, Raiola isn’t being compared to the Kansas City Chiefs QB for a change. This time, it’s Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, that people are seeing in Raiola.

Recently, the Cornhuskers’ QB posted a dance routine on TikTok where he was seen grooving to the tune of 2014’s viral hit song, Dorobucci. Raiola’s moves instantly went viral and sent social media into a frenzy. And fans quickly drew parallels between Dylan and Jackson.

Mahomes’ younger brother is known for his viral presence on TikTok, where he has built a body of work based on dance videos and some controversial, over-the-top content. So, when Raiola dropped a dance routine that seemed eerily reminiscent of Jackson’s style, Patrick’s fans wasted no time in connecting the dots.

TRENDING: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola’s new TikTok has gone viral today. pic.twitter.com/LdpIQjChrA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 26, 2025

While some believed that Dylan Raiola looked like a mix of Patrick and Jackson, the majority wondered why the CFB QB wasn’t trying to be himself and be authentic. They were baffled at Raiola trying to act like a Mahomes.

He is a mix of Patrick and Jackson Mahomes — Bandwagon Sports (@BandwagonSp0rts) February 26, 2025

First Patrick, now Jackson? He’s obsessed — Will (@willmul5) February 26, 2025

The majority of Patrick’s fans aren’t amused by Raiola’s antics. However, the star QB himself doesn’t have any problem with it.

Mahomes is “cool” with Raiola

Back in September last year, Mahomes justified Raiola’s actions by revealing that he was like the Cornhuskers QB when he was in college. The three-time Super Bowl winner confessed that he was obsessed with MLB legend Alex Rodriguez to the extent that he mimicked his position and playstyle.

Mahomes added that having an inspirational sportsperson to look up to helped him become the athlete he is today.

“It’s cool, honestly. I was that guy… I loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop, and would try to make plays just like him and do stuff like that. It helped me become the athlete I am today,” said the Chiefs QB.

Mahomes is happy with the skillset Raiola possesses. The NFL star was giving his opinion based on the training sessions they shared last off-season. Despite mimicking the Chiefs talisman to the tee as of now, Mahomes expressed confidence in Raiola to express his authentic self with maturity.

“I know Dylan, I train with him in the offseason. He’s a great kid, a great football player. I think he is going to make his stamp on the game, and I think you’ve seen that early in his career,” added Mahomes.

Realistically speaking, Raiola has a long way to go to reach Mahomes’s stature on the field. For instance, the Nebraska QB threw for 2,819 yards while scoring 13 TDs and 11 INT last season. These stats don’t inspire much confidence.

At 19, he has age on his side though. Raiola can also be inspired by the fact that Mahomes wasn’t a world beater at Texas himself. So maybe there is still time for the Cornhuskers QB to live up to his comparisons with the Chiefs star.