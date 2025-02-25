mobile app bar

“Dylan Raiola Running to The Barber”: Cornhuskers QB Catches Strays as Patrick Mahomes Rocks Short Hair at Texas Tech Homecoming

Patrick Mahomes and Dylan Raiola

On left- Patrick Mahomes and on right- Dylan Raiola. Credit- Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes has already inspired a generation of the upcoming generation of quarterbacks. Several shot-callers are trying to model their game around his style of play and then there is Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers QB seems like the biggest fan of the Chiefs QB as he continues to emulate his every move.

Dylan rocks a curly mohawk much like the Chiefs star QB. But the similarities don’t stop there. Raiola’s throwing motion, mannerisms, warm-up routine, and even his celebrations closely resemble those of the Chiefs star. He even shares Mahomes’ signature “dad bod” and wears the same No. 15 jersey—though he insists that choice was inspired by Tim Tebow, not Mahomes.

Mahomes was recently spotted with new hair during his homecoming to his Alma Matar, Texas Tech. He seemed to have cut off his mohawk and is now going with short hair. His new haircut is reminiscent of one he had during his early days in college before he started growing them. So now that he has new hair, fans are obviously wondering about Raiola’s next move.

Fans loved Mahomes’ new haircut, but it immediately sparked one question—would his lookalike, Dylan Raiola, follow suit? Fans had a field day at the young QB’s expense.

Some joked that Raiola had already rushed to the barbershop after seeing Mahomes’ fresh cut, while others insisted it was only a matter of time before he copied the Chiefs star, keeping up with his habit of mirroring Mahomes.

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

A few even quipped that it wasn’t Mahomes at Texas Tech’s game—it was actually Raiola in disguise.

Despite the widespread belief that he copies Mahomes’ every move, Raiola has pushed back against the narrative. He previously stated that he’d had the same haircut since seventh grade—long before he even knew who Mahomes was. While he denies mimicking the three-time Super Bowl champion, Raiola has nothing but admiration for him and appreciates the comparison.

It’s worth noting that Mahomes has had long hair since entering the league nearly eight years ago. At that time, Raiola—now 19—was just 11 or 12 years old, right around the time the Chiefs drafted the Texas Tech alum. That would have put him in sixth or seventh grade, making it entirely possible that he’s been following Mahomes ever since.

