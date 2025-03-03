After Dylan Raiola’s Resemblance to Patrick Mahomes, a Jalen Hurts Lookalike Turns Heads at the NFL Combine

Many NFL players have lookalikes, though most come from outside the football world. However, Patrick Mahomes’ doppelganger happens to be a fellow quarterback. Last year, Dylan Raiola emerged as a freshman QB for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but he gained just as much attention for his uncanny resemblance to the three-time Super Bowl champion as he did for his skills on the field. Now, another NFL star has a football-playing twin—this time, it’s Mahomes’ Super Bowl opponent Jalen Hurts’ twin.

At the 2025 NFL Combine, fans and media spotted what they jokingly called the “Temu version” of Jalen Hurts. So, who is this mystery player? Meet Jonas Sanker, a 6’0″, 206-pound safety from Virginia who played his college ball for the Cavaliers. Before transitioning to defense, Sanker also lined up at quarterback and running back at The Covenant School.

What does Sanker himself think about the comparison to Hurts? He’s not buying it. The Cavalier’s safety insists he’s his own person and doesn’t see himself as Hurts’ doppelgänger. While he acknowledges that their similar haircut might make people draw a comparison at first glance, he believes they both have distinct features and identities.

That said, if there’s one thing he wouldn’t mind, it’s the chance to line up against the Super Bowl-winning QB.

“I’m not really gonna say I look like somebody else. I think I look like me and he looks like him, but maybe if you look for a second, we look a little similar because we got a similar haircut, but I don’t see it as much as other people see it. I mean it would be pretty cool to play against a successful QB like that.”

Sanker and Hurts do look a little similar, but the Eagles QB has a more prominent forehead and a much more defined jawline with a muscular build. The duo also has a similar French beard with a goatee. However, when it comes to lookalikes, Mahomes and Raiola would always be a top choice.

Dylan rocks a curly mohawk much like the Chiefs star QB who recently cut his hair short. But the similarities don’t stop there. Raiola’s throwing motion, mannerisms, warm-up routine, and even his celebrations closely resemble those of the Chiefs star. He even shares Mahomes’ signature “dad bod” and wears the same No. 15 jersey—though he insists that choice was inspired by Tim Tebow, not Mahomes.

Brandon Aiyuk looks like a younger version of Mike Tomlin, who, in turn, bears a striking resemblance to Omar Epps. Aaron Rodgers could easily be mistaken for The Office actor B.J. Novak, while Joe Flacco has a strong resemblance to Captain America star Chris Evans.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick shares similar features with actor Cliff Curtis, and Dan Marino and David Hasselhoff could practically be doubles. Can you think of any other notable football star lookalikes?