Nelson Agholor’s High Praise for Ravens & Lamar Jackson Sends Positive Vibes Across Baltimore; “Great Vet Presence”

Nelson Agholor has been an absolute game-changer for the Baltimore Ravens, with his impact on last season’s success being undeniable. No wonder the team extended his contract for another year, dishing out a whopping $3,750,000, including a massive $4,540,000 signing bonus. And his presence for another year is proving to be very motivating for the fans too.

At a recent press conference, Nelly got real about playing for the Ravens and what made him want to run it back for the 2024 season. After a decade in the league, the man feels truly blessed. But being in Baltimore? That’s taken his experience to another level. In his own words:

“This is family. This is Home. Familiarity and just a great group of dudes, from my quarterback to the guy I play receiver with, to the guys I practice with every day on the defensive side of the ball. They make me better but we also just enjoy each other.”

And the Ravens fans? They were showering Nelly with all the love! The comment section was on fire with supporters hyping him up. One fan gushed, “This is a PRO. There’s not a better vet to be in our WR room.” Another chimed in, “Glad to have Nelly here!! Great Vet presence and very productive!!!”

Fans Praise Nelson Agholor as his High Praise for Ravens & Lamar Jackson Sends Positive Vibes Across Baltimore in a recent press conference. “This is family. This is Home. Familiarity and just a great group of dudes..They make me better but we also just enjoy each other.”#NFL pic.twitter.com/hqILtar4VM — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) June 5, 2024

The admiration kept rolling in. “Nelly is a true pro and leader. I love how he conveys his thought process,” said one. Then there was, “This is the best vet in years and the unsung hero of the locker room… my WR2/3 for sure. Lamar feels that way too.” And let’s not forget, “Nelly is one of my favorite Ravens. He is the ultimate team player, and I love his mindset.”

With the new season on the horizon, one thing’s for sure – Nelson Agholor’s unwavering dedication and bromance with his teammates have made him a beloved figure in Ravens Nation!

Nelson Agholor Reveals One Thing That People Don’t See About Lamar Jackson

Nelson Agholor’s bond with Lamar Jackson extends far beyond the football field – it’s a relationship built on pure respect. Lamar is really a true game-changer of his generation, and Nelly understands that on a deep level.

While chatting with the Baltimore media, he shed light on a side of Lamar that often goes unnoticed. “I always say people don’t realize how cerebral Lamar Jackson is,” Nelson revealed, per The Cold Wire.

Lamar’s ability to visualize how a single yard can shift the game is something that constantly impresses Agholor. The great ones always have that high football IQ and an insatiable desire to be great in every moment – and that’s exactly what Nelson sees in his quarterback.

This greatness isn’t just evident to teammates and coaches; opposing teams recognize it too. Nelly’s productive 2023 season, with 35 receptions for 381 yards and four touchdowns, was a testament to the rapid chemistry he built with Lamar during training camp.

Moreover, their connection allowed Agholor to thrive against single coverage, something he believes is crucial for the team’s success as the 2024-25 season edges closer.